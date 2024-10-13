Boy, 7, left with life changing injuries after being hit by bus in Manchester

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A seven-year-old boy has been left with life changing injuries after being hit by a bus in Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) is investigating the crash, which happened in north Manchester on Saturday evening.

The bus had been travelling on Moston Lane East before colliding with the pedestrian at 6.20pm.

GMP said the boy suffered serious injuries that are life changing but not believed to be life-threatening. He remained in hospital on Sunday.

No injuries were reported by anyone on the bus.

Transport for Greater Manchester chief network officer Danny Vaughan said: “We are aware of an incident last night involving a young child and a bus.

“Our thoughts are with the young boy involved and we wish him a speedy recovery.

“We are working closely with the bus operator and supporting police with their inquiries.”

In a statement, GMP said: “We are investigating a collision between a bus and seven-year-old boy, which occurred at 6.20pm yesterday (Saturday 12 October 2024) in Manchester.

“The bus had been travelling on Moston Lane East, before colliding with the pedestrian.

“The boy sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital at this time. These injuries are described as life changing but not believed to be life-threatening.

“No injuries were reported by anyone on the bus.

“We would appeal for any witnesses, who have not yet spoken to us, to contact us. Anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage is also encouraged to come forward. You can do this by calling our Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741 or 101, quoting log 2486 of 12/10/24.”