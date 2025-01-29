Death of three-year-old at family farm was ‘tragic accident’, father tells jury

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The death of a three-year-old boy at a family farm was a “tragic accident” that “has ruined my life”, the boy’s father has told a jury.

Albie Speakman suffered catastrophic injuries after Neil Speakman, 39, reversed a telehandler vehicle into him in Bury, Greater Manchester, on July 16 2022.

The collision happened in a yard next to a small garden area at the front of the farmhouse in Bentley Hall Road, Walshaw, where a few minutes earlier the defendant had left Albie to play.

The prosecution say the area was insecure so that Albie was free to wander into the yard where his father was working and that the Kramer telehandler had various defects.

Speakman denies gross negligence manslaughter.

Giving evidence at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on Wednesday, Speakman told jurors that because the telehandler had a missing wing mirror he would “check profusely” for blind spots but he did not see his son.

He said: “I am always careful in what I do. He was my little boy.”

Asked to describe what happened next, he said: “You felt a bump instantly. I had travelled 10cm, 20cm…I stopped instantly. It was a split second.

“I looked right and saw his legs, and jumped off.”

He wiped away tears as he added: “I shouldn’t have to do this. It’s f****** not fair.”

Speakman told his barrister Alexander Leach KC that he was “more than competent” at driving his neighbour’s telehandler, which he said he had used “200/300 times easily”.

If I thought Albie was even an inch into that yard I would never have moved that vehicle. If I thought for one second he was not on that grass I would not even have moved that stupid thing Neil Speakman

He said: “I looked over both shoulders a number of times, I have gone fully round, 180 degrees.

“If I thought Albie was even an inch into that yard I would never have moved that vehicle. If I thought for one second he was not on that grass I would not even have moved that stupid thing.”

He told prosecutor John Elvidge KC, cross-examining: “It was a tragic accident. I made a mistake.”

Mr Elvidge said: “Do you agree that hat you had an obligation to ensure that Albie was kept apart from any moving vehicles?”

“Yes,” said Speakman.

Mr Elvidge said: “Tell us what you did to stop Albie coming close to a moving vehicle before he was struck by the telehandler.”

Speakman replied: “I checked every possible blind spot. I checked he was not there. I couldn’t have checked more.

“I profusely checked. It was not humanly possible to check even more, Why would I risk my boy’s f****** safety?”

Asked why he had not put Albie inside the farmhouse, he said: “It was 33 degrees. He wanted to play outside with his dogs. It was his family home.”

It's one bit of human error for a split second which has ruined my life Neil Speakman

Mr Elvidge said: “Is it your position that Albie aged three know to manage his own safety on the farm?”

Speakman said: “He knew dangers.

“I shouldn’t have left him in the garden. We all know that. Is it truly exceptional bad behaviour, neglectful behaviour? No.

“I messed up, I shouldn’t have left him there.”

He added: “It’s one bit of human error for a split second which has ruined my life.”

The prosecution alleges Speakman disregarded a warning in 2020 from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) about the use of another piece of farm machinery with a lifting bucket attached.

A letter was said to have been sent by the HSE to warn him of potentially fatal consequences after the emergence of a video posted on social media, which showed a teenager inside the bucket in the air as the defendant moves the vehicle and is heard to say: “I’m going to drop you”.

But Speakman denied he had received any such letter and told the court the family had had problems with missing post.

Speakman has pleaded guilty to a breach of the Health and Safety at Work Act in failing to ensure, so far as reasonably practical, the health and safety of Albie.

The trial continues.