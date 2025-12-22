Two burglars jailed after using Grindr to trick victims

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Two burglars have been jailed after exploiting the dating app Grindr to deceive victims into granting them access to their homes, subsequently stealing their mobile phones and money.

Rahmat Khan Mohammadi, 23, and Mohammed Bilal Hotak, 27, orchestrated meetings at their targets’ London properties, then persuaded them to reveal their phone passwords under the guise of playing music on YouTube.

The Afghan refugees would then abscond with the devices, swiftly exiting the premises before making online or contactless payments, and in some instances, transferring funds directly to themselves.

Mohammadi targeted 11 individuals during a five-month crime spree between October 24 2024 and March 24 this year, while Hotak committed multiple offences between October 24 2024 and December 23 2024.

At Isleworth Crown Court on Monday, Mohammadi received a five-year prison sentence, with Hotak jailed for three and a half years.

Sentencing the pair, Judge Adenike Balogun highlighted the profound impact on victims, stating: "I have taken note of the psychological trauma as well as the inconvenience caused to the victims, and the distress that all of them have expressed at allowing you into their homes – into their private space – only to be violated."

open image in gallery The pair were sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court, London (Anthony Devlin/PA) ( PA Archive )

Prosecutor David Patience had contended that the victims were targeted due to their sexuality, suggesting the offences could be considered hate crimes.

However, the judge clarified her position: "I’ve considered that matter very carefully and it seems to me that the presumed sexual orientation of the victims presented an opportunity for you to commit the crime, and in that respect I do find that the victims… were targeted because of their perceived vulnerability."

She concluded that the victims were not chosen out of "hostility" towards their sexuality, but rather because Grindr, as an app facilitating gay hook-ups, offered "an opportunity to gain easy access into the homes of the victims."

Judge Balogun added: "I suspect you were – and I put no higher than that – banking on the victims not reporting the crime."

To facilitate their crimes, a Grindr profile was established, typically without a photograph. When victims requested an image, a picture of someone else would be sent.

Meetings were arranged, with Mohammadi often bringing Hotak along as a ‘friend’. Once inside, they would ask the victim to play music, usually on YouTube, as this prevented the phone from being locked.

A distraction tactic would then be employed, with excuses such as needing to shower before sex, making a drink, or being shown to the toilet, prompting the victim to leave the room.

"In all the cases, when the victim returned to the main room you had left, or one or the other of you had left, and the victim found the mobile phone was missing," the judge noted.

Mohammadi, of Weald Lane in Harrow, north-west London, was found guilty by a jury of 10 counts of burgling a dwelling, nine of fraud by false representation, and one of theft.

Hotak, of Richmond Road in Hackney, east London, was convicted of five counts of burgling a dwelling, five of fraud by false representation, and one of theft.