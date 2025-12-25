Two arrested after 30-year-old man stabbed to death on Christmas Day

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 30-year-old man was stabbed to death on Christmas Day.

Police were called just after 3.30am on Thursday to Burcot Avenue, Wolverhampton, where the man was stabbed, West Midlands Police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men, aged 35 and 58, have been arrested on suspicion of murder, the force added.

A police scene is in place while officers carry out enquiries, police said.

Detective Chief Superintendent Ed Foster said: “We are in the early stages of our investigation and carrying out quick-time enquiries including forensic examination, reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses.

“We ask anyone who may have any information about what happened to contact us.”

If you have any information, call 101 or contact police via Live Chat on the website quoting 481 of 25 Dec.