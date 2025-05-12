For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Using “spy ties”, cameras hidden inside Coke bottles and over 200 mobile phones, a UK-based espionage ring would soon emerge as the focus of the “largest spying investigation” for British counterterrorism services.

Over the course of three years, five Bulgarian individuals, assisted by a host of others, carried out sophisticated surveillance on British soil and fed secrets back to their Russian handler, former Wirecard chief operating officer Jan Marsalek.

Describing the scale of the investigation as “unbelievable”, the Met Police said the group had accumulated 33 audio devices, 55 visual recording devices, 221 mobile phones, 495 SIM cards and 11 drones, as well as 75 passports and 91 bank cards under various names.

But perhaps even more fascinating was the incredible array of spyware this seemingly unassuming group had access to.

A false rock containing a camera, transmitters, surveillance devices hidden within a pen, adapted watches and two “spy ties” were among the advanced spy gear found during a raid at the Great Yarmouth home of Orlin Roussev, one of the group’s two ringleaders.

open image in gallery Orlin Roussev had bragged about being similar to James Bond character Q ( Metropolitan Police )

Little is known about the defendants’ backgrounds, apart from the fact that Roussev was “highly technically skilled” and had mastered forging fake-ID documents and hacking devices.

He had even bragged in his messages to Marsalek that he was becoming like the James Bond character “Q”, and described his room of spy gear as his “Indiana Jones warehouse”.

He appeared startled when police officers in balaclavas barged into his rooms and initially claimed they had got the “wrong place”, before relenting once they showed a search warrant.

Due to the vast amount of spyware in the former guesthouse, it took more than a week to search the property and nearly 2,000 items were seized.

Counterterrorism commander Dominic Murphy said some of the items were “things you definitely read about in spy novels”.

Among the gadgets, officers found a Minion toy with a camera hidden inside a fabric flower, as well as a picture and video of one of the women wearing spy glasses. Remarkably, a second woman involved in the spy ring had been able to follow target Roman Dobrokhotov on board a flight, filming him with a secret camera inside her shoulder strap and sending live updates to a group chat.

These updates included that he had two phones, used social media, listened to music, played Sudoku, and his PIN for his mobile phone.

open image in gallery A photo taken by a secret camera of Roman Dobrokhotov on a flight ( Metropolitan Police )

Noting this showed the “severity of the threat”, Commander Murphy, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command unit, said: “They talked about how they were able to gain access to confidential flight data to sit near a journalist, using a camera to obtain his phone PIN.

“The lengths they were willing to go to in this case were extreme. We never disregard the threat of Russia, many of our other jobs in this area relate to the threat posed by Russia.”

The remarkable extent of the spyware can be revealed after Katrin Ivanova, 33, Vanya Gaberova, 30, and Tihomir Ivanov Ivanchev, 39, were all found guilty following an Old Bailey trial, while the group’s two ringleaders, Roussev and Bizer Dzhambazov, had already admitted their roles.

Appearing today, they have been jailed for a total of 50 years, with ringleader Roussev sentenced to 10 years and eight months in prison.

Dzhambazov was jailed for 10 years and two months. while his "trusted partner'' Ivanova who was an "enthusiastic participant for a long time'' was jailed for nine years and eight months.

Gaberova was jailed for six years, eight months and three weeks, while Ivanchev was jailed for eight years and Stoyanov was jailed for five years and three weeks.

Commander Murphy described it as “probably the largest spying investigation I’m aware of, and have been involved in, in over 20 years of counterterrorism”.

open image in gallery Jan Marsalek is wanted for his role in the Wirecard scandal which saw $2bn go missing ( BKA )

“It was spying on an almost industrial scale on behalf of the Russian state and Russian intelligence. It goes to the heart of freedom and national security.”

“This group really were a serious threat, and when they might have approached it quite lightheartedly, they were carrying out sophisticated surveillance operations,” he added.

Commander Murphy said it was a “tangible example” of the current threat facing the UK, with Russian intelligence services increasingly turning to criminal proxy groups already based in the country, rather than utilising their own agents.

Between 2020 and 2023, the group orchestrated six plots targeting Russian dissidents, investigative journalists and a Kazakhstani politician, as well as undertook surveillance on a US airbase in Germany which trained Ukrainian soldiers.

Threats posed by states such as Russia and Iran now amount to 20 per cent of counterterrorism’s workload, with the Met Police noting a change in the way Russian intelligence operates by outsourcing their activities.

The group’s handler, Marsalek, has been on the run since June 2020 and is wanted by Interpol and the German police after $2bn went missing from the financial services provider Wirecard. Having fled Germany, he is believed to be hiding in Moscow and has been involved in Russian intelligence since at least 2014.

open image in gallery Orlin Roussev is listed as having lived at the Haydee guest house, a stone’s throw from the seafront in Great Yarmouth ( Andy Gregory/The Independent )

Prosecutor Alison Morgan KC said there were six spying operations which involved “high-level espionage with high levels of deceit” which were “extremely risky” for those involved.

They included getting close to their targets, filming them, and even envisaging direct contact by deploying the female defendants as a “honey trap”, or sexual bait, to accrue more information, jurors heard.

The first operation, between September and November 2021, targeted Bellingcat investigative journalist Christo Grozev, whose work on Russian affairs included uncovering Russian links to the 2018 Salisbury attack and the downing of a Malaysia Airlines plane in July 2014.

The second operation, in November 2022, focused on UK-based Russian dissident Mr Dobrokhotov.

Mr Dobrokhotov is an investigative journalist and founder of The Insider, a media organisation which was formerly based in Russia, before Dobrokhotov fled the country.

The third operation centred on former politician Bergey Ryskaliyev, who fled Kazakhstan for the UK and was granted refugee status.

The targeting of the political dissident in November 2021 would have helped cultivate relations between Russia and Kazakhstan, it was claimed.

The fourth operation involved staging a fake demonstration outside the Kazakh embassy in September 2022, to imply the spies had genuine intelligence about its organisers. This information was passed on to Kazakhstan intelligence services to further curry favour, jurors heard.

This operation was conducted with a man called Ivan Stoyanov, jurors were told.

The fifth operation concerned Patch Barracks, a US military airbase in Stuttgart, Germany, in 2022, where Ukrainian soldiers were believed to be training.

Ms Morgan said the defendants were using “highly sophisticated technology” to gather sensitive intelligence from the base.

A sixth operation targeted Russian lawyer Kirill Kachur, as he was spending time in Montenegro between September 2021 and January 2022.