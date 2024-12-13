For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A Buckingham Palace housemaid was arrested after a staff Christmas party erupted into chaos, with glasses smashed and punches thrown at a popular bar near the royal residence.

The staff member, described as “hysterical” by witnesses, was detained on suspicion of common assault, criminal damage, and being drunk and disorderly following the boozy evening at All Bar One on Victoria Street, The Sun reported.

“She was on another level,” said one onlooker. “I’ve never seen one person get that crazy during a night out. It was shocking.”

The night began with a festive drinks reception at Buckingham Palace at 4pm before nearly 50 members of staff walked the short distance to the bustling bar. Things reportedly took a turn when the woman, believed to work as a housemaid in the royal household, started smashing glasses and verbally abusing staff.

Bar employees were forced to call the police as the scene spiralled out of control, with the woman allegedly attempting to punch the manager.

“At 21:21 on Tuesday, 10 December, officers were called to a bar in Victoria Street, SW1, following reports that a customer had smashed glasses and attempted to assault a member of staff,” the Metropolitan Police confirmed.

The woman was taken into custody and spent the night in a cell before being released the following day with a fine. Police are believed to have seized CCTV footage from the incident.

“It was a tough night for everyone involved,” a source told The Sun.

Another insider described the venue, popular for Christmas parties, as “incredibly busy” at the time.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson distanced the incident from the royal household, stating: “We are aware of an incident outside the workplace involving a number of Household staff who had previously attended an early evening reception at the Palace.

“While this was an informal social gathering and not an official Palace Christmas party, the facts will be fully investigated, with a robust disciplinary process followed in relation to individual staff and appropriate action taken.”

The arrest serves as a cautionary tale, with experts warning that Christmas office parties can sometimes spiral out of control. For this Palace staffer, the festive season appears to have ended with far more than a hangover.