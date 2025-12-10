For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has been found guilty of murder for killing his ex-partner’s sister and her three children in a house fire.

Sharaz Ali was “motivated by jealousy and fuelled by drink and drugs” when he started the “catastrophic” blaze at the home of Bryonie Gawith and her three young children on 21 August 2024.

Doncaster Crown Court heard that 40-year-old Ali wanted to “take revenge” on his former partner, Bryonie’s sister Antonia Gawith. She was staying there after ending their abusive seven-year relationship.

While Antonia managed to escape the house, Bryonie, 29, and her three children, Denisty Birtle, nine, Oscar Birtle, five, and Aubree Birtle, 22 months, were trapped upstairs and died in the fire.

On Wednesday, Ali was found guilty of murdering Bryonie and the three children, and attempting to murder Antonia.

Calum Sunderland, 26, who went with Ali to the house and kicked the door in for him, was found guilty of the manslaughter of Bryonie and the three children, but cleared of the more serious charge of murder.

He was also found not guilty of attempted murder, along with an alternative count of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to Antonia.

open image in gallery Flowers and tributes near the scene of the fatal house fire in Bradford ( PA Archive )

Ali attended via a video link from prison and appeared to wipe away tears before the jury came in to court.

Jurors heard that Ali wanted to “inflict maximum pain” with the fire and “did not care who was there”, although prosecutors said he must have known the three children were at home.

Antonia told police that Bryonie had given her the “confidence and support” to leave her violent and controlling relationship with Ali weeks before the fire, and that Ali had blamed her sister for the break-up.

On the night of the fatal blaze, Ali and convicted arsonist Sunderland, who sometimes sold drugs for Ali, were driven to the house on Westbury Road, Bradford, by Mohammed Shabir, who was due to go on trial with them but died of a heart attack while on remand.

Jurors heard they stopped on the way to fill a seven-litre canister with petrol. Meanwhile, Ali sent Antonia a series of aggressive messages accusing her of being with someone else.

When the men arrived, Antonia, who had finished her shift at Tesco at 12.30am, was with Bryonie in the main bedroom upstairs.

Doorbell footage captured Ali telling Sunderland, who was carrying the petrol and a lighter, to “kick the door in”, which he did before running back to the car.

Antonia said she went downstairs after hearing a noise and saw an “angry” Ali run into the house and begin pouring petrol on her while shouting.

She described trying to wrestle the canister and lighter from him, before running outside in an attempt to lure him out of the house.

open image in gallery Emergency services at the scene in Bradford ( PA Archive )

As she realised he had not followed her, Antonia went back towards the house and saw Bryonie, who had woken up, kick Ali down the stairs.

Antonia said Ali then hit the lighter, igniting the petrol and setting himself and the house on fire.

In a video interview played to jurors, Antonia sobbed as she told police how she “couldn’t save” her sister, nieces and nephew.

She described trying frantically to get in through the back door, which was jammed shut, while screaming for help.

Antonia said Bryonie, who had rung 999 while coming down the stairs, threw her phone out of the window.

She told officers she picked it up and started “shouting down the phone telling them to send everybody – the police, ambulance, fire brigade”.

“I was just screaming, trying to get back in the house and I couldn’t get in. I couldn’t save them.”

The court heard the first police officers on the scene managed to break the door down and pull Ali from the blaze, but when firefighters arrived it was too late to save Bryonie, who was found on the floor next to her bed, and the three children, who were all found in their beds.

Footage played during the trial was edited to mute screaming, which may have been from one of the children.

Prosecutor David Brooke KC said one of them may have been woken up by the noise and “frightened by the sound of the explosion”.

The court heard Ali refused treatment from paramedics at the scene and was put into an induced coma for months before his recovery began.

Jurors were told that after the incident two fingers on each of his hands had been amputated, that he still uses oxygen and still has difficulty speaking.

open image in gallery Ali refused treatment at the scene ( PA Archive )

He told the trial he wanted to kill himself in front of Antonia, and only intended to set himself alight.

Sunderland said Ali had recruited him to torch a car, and that he did not know there was anyone in the house.

In a statement issued after Bryonie’s death, her family said the loss of “our B” and the children, referred to as “Chuch, Oggy and Strawberry”, had brought “unimaginable sadness and grief”.

The tribute read: “Our B was the life and soul of the party, music was a big part of her life, she loved music, singing and dancing, she would always be singing and dancing with Chuch (Denisty), Oggy (Oscar) and Strawberry (Aubree).

“B was always a really happy, joyful, bubbly beautiful woman, who cared for everyone and was loved by everyone, her kids were everything to her, her whole life.

“Oggy had the cheekiest smile, he was cheeky but he was a shy boy, Strawbs was shy and bashful with big blue eyes and blonde hair and Chuch was a beautiful, confident, outgoing and creative young girl.”