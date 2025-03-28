Convicted terrorist who glorified Lee Rigby murder back behind bars

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A convicted terrorist who glorified the murder of Fusilier Lee Rigby on YouTube has been sent back to prison for four-and-a-half years.

Royal Barnes, 34, was convicted in March 2014 of inciting terrorism overseas and three counts of transmitting a terrorist publication following the murder of the British soldier in Woolwich, south London the year before.

He was originally jailed for five years and four months after making and posting videos on YouTube showing footage of the scene and calling for British-based Muslims to fight the government.

He was released in September 2016 but recalled to prison eight months later for breaching his licence when he was found to have an iPhone which he failed to notify officers about.

He was released again in May 2019 and was subject to a number of notification requirements.

On 26 October 2023, he was arrested for breaching the notification requirements relating to his use of a vehicle, mobile phone and email account.

He was also found to have been involved in fraudulent activity related to possession of bank cards.

He pleaded guilty to the charges last October and was sentenced at the Old Bailey on Friday by Judge Angela Rafferty KC.

Barnes was handed three-and-a-half years in prison for the two breaches and a further 12 months, to be served consecutively, for fraud.

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “Monitoring those convicted of terrorism-related crimes is a key part of our work to ensure that they are not posing any further risk to the public.

“Terrorism offenders are subject to strict notification requirements once they have completed their sentences, and we are proactive in making sure they are sticking to these.

“As this case shows we will not hesitate to take action should we identify any breaches and it should also send a message that there are serious consequences for those who do so.”