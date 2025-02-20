Two serving members of Armed Forces admit trying to sell cannabis

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Two serving members of the British Armed Forces have admitted to trying to sell cannabis.

The defendants, named only as X and Y, pleaded guilty at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday to being concerned in the making of an offer to supply the class B drug between November 23 2023 and November 28 2023.

Defendant Y further admitted having cannabis on November 30 2023 with intent to supply, while Defendant X pleaded guilty to being in possession of the drug on the same date, the court heard.

Frederick Hookway, prosecuting, said the quantity of cannabis found in Defendant Y’s possession was 997 grams, which had a street value of £10,000.

Defendant X was found with 33.47 grams, the court heard.

Messages between the pair showed them discussing selling the cannabis, Mr Hookway said.

They spoke of selling 2.3 kilos for £8,750, the court heard.

Defendant X also pleaded guilty to possessing articles for use in fraud relating to seven receipts for a Rolex Oyster Perpetual 41MM Jubilee watch.

He confirmed the receipts were fake and that he had intended to use them to sell a fake Rolex, the court heard.

The pair, who are involved in “kinetic operations” within the Armed Forces, will be sentenced at Westminster Magistrates’ Court at a later date.

Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring told the defendants that they could be jailed, saying: “Custody is very much in play.”