Police have issued an urgent appeal for help tracking down 17 suspected “dangerous” criminals feared to be hiding out in the UK after committing the most severe crimes abroad.

Suspected murderers, rapists and child sex traffickers are included on the list made public by Scotland Yard this morning, and whose whereabouts are unknown.

Police said all were men, all were wanted by European authorities and the vast majority had links to London – but the appeal is nonetheless being made nationwide.

The appeal, dubbed Operation Sunfire, mirrors the successful Operation Captura which around 16 months ago turned public attention to the most wanted British criminals – mainly hiding out in Spain.

“The Met is committed to arresting dangerous criminals - whether they are British or foreign nationals,” Det Sgt Rance said.

The 'most wanted' list in full:

1. Rouf Uddin, 39, is wanted by Belgian authorities in connection with a murder:

Detectives investigating the murder of 32-year-old Malika Soussi, whose body was found in her flat in Ïxelles on 30 November 2002, want to speak to Bangladeshi national Uddin, who lived in a building nearby at the time. A neighbour found Malika's body. Her throat had been cut.

It is believed that Uddin could be in the UK. He also goes by the names: Salm Abdus, Abdus Salam, Akhor Addin and Alm Abdu.

2. Alexandru Cucu, 27, is wanted by Romanian authorities:

open image in gallery

On 25 April 2011, at approximately 23:30hrs, Cucu and another suspect beat a security guard with an iron rod, a metal pipe and an axe handle, at the Wake Up club in Cugir, Romania. The man was left with serious injuries.

Cucu, a Romanian national, is due to serve four years and six months imprisonment for attempted murder.

He has links with the Enfield area.

3. Janusz Kedziora, 28, is wanted by Polish authorities for actual bodily harm (ABH), criminal damage, robbery, attempted robbery and burglary.

open image in gallery

Kedziora is a Polish national also known by the name Michal Krawczyk. He is due to serve 10 years imprisonment for a string of violent robberies and other offences in his home country.

Kedziora's sentence also includes time for damaging and stealing from motor vehicles.

He has previous links to Waltham Forest and Maidstone, Kent. Intelligence suggests he may be living on the streets in Newham or Waltham Forest.

4. Balint Budi, 25, is wanted by Romanian authorities in connection with human trafficking.

open image in gallery

Detectives investigating the organised sexual exploitation of girls aged 12 to 17 years in Brasov, Romania between February and March 2010 want to speak to this Romanian national.

He has previous links to Brent and may still be in the area.

5. Krzysztof Malkowski, 39, is wanted by Polish authorities for grievous bodily harm and is due to serve 19 months imprisonment for attacking a man.

open image in gallery

On 1 September 2012, he and another person lured the man into a flat in Bydgoszcz, Poland, where they brutally kicked and punched him. They broke his ribs and nose, damaged his lungs, kidney and spleen, and fractured his eye socket.

Police believe the Polish national may be in Croydon or Lambeth.

6. Mantas Jurgsat, 25, is wanted by Lithuanian authorities in connection with an incident of grievous bodily harm.

open image in gallery

Jurgas, who also goes by the name of Marius Mickevicius, is wanted in connection with the assault of a man in Šilutè, Lithuania.

At approximately 21:50hrs on 23 January 2010, the victim was stabbed multiple times.

Jurgsat is also accused of assaulting a police officer, who was trying to arrest him on 18 July 2011 in Šilutè.

Jurgsat is a Lithuanian national with connections to Barking and Dagenham and Peterborough, Cambridgeshire.

7. Patryk Kokoryk, 33, is wanted by Polish authorities.

open image in gallery

On 3 October 2010, he and an associate attacked the victim in Lublin, using a table leg to strike his chest and legs. On 12 January 2012, he was sentenced to eight months imprisonment.

Kokoryk is a Polish national with previous links to Brent, Ealing and Harrow.

8. Jan Hiszpanski, 36, is wanted by Polish authorities.

open image in gallery

Hiszpanski is due to serve two years, five months and 12 days for robbing a man in Rypin, Poland.

On 13 July 2008, Hiszpanski - himself a Polish national - and two others hit a man on the head and strangled him. They then stole his mobile phone and cigarettes.

Intelligence suggests Hiszpanski could be in London although he is known to move frequently, so he is not being linked to a specific borough at this time.

9. Silviu-Bogdan Bruzlea, 27, is wanted by Romanian authorities following a murder.

open image in gallery

Bruzlea was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment in his absence for murdering a man. At about 02:00hrs on 16 September 2007, the victim and Bruzlea's girlfriend had an argument at the Tiga nightclub in Hunedoara.

Bruzlea and his friends followed the victim and his friends as they made their way home.

Bruzlea had armed himself with a baseball bat, with which he and his friends attacked the man.

They repeatedly hit the victim's head and body for 10 minutes. The man was taken to hospital after the attack but died from his injuries three days later.

After attacking the man, Bruzlea and the others turned on his friends and around 15 minutes later they attacked a group of strangers with the baseball bat.

Bruzlea is a Romanian national. He has links to Hackney and Haringey.

10. Mariusz Kuliga, 21, is wanted by Polish authorities in connection with armed robberies.

open image in gallery

Police investigating five armed robberies in March 2013 want to speak to Kuliga. The robberies took place in Krosno, Jedlicze, Godowa and Kombornia.

Employees were threatened with a replica gun, and on three occasions the suspect managed to get money. In one incident he left empty-handed after a victim staunchly refused to give into his demands, despite him hitting her in the face.

Kuliga is a Polish national with known links to Barking and Dagenham, Newham and Essex.

11. Michal Ochecki, 29, is wanted by Polish authorities for robbery and assault.

open image in gallery

Ochecki is due to serve two years, five months and 28 days for a number of assaults in his home country. On 2 April 2004, Ochecki - then aged 19 - and another suspect, stole a calculator from a male in Sieradz before punching him in the back of the head.

Four days later, they assaulted another person in order to steal their mobile phone.

On 24 June 2007, he and another suspect carried out an unprovoked attack on another male, in the same city. They punched and kicked the victim in the face, breaking his nose and smashing his front teeth.

Ochecki, who also goes by the name Tomasz Baniak, is possibly in Croydon or Lambeth.

12. Roland Ostvalds, 24, is wanted by Latvian authorities in connection with rape.

open image in gallery

Police investigating the rape of a woman in Liepaja, Latvia, at approximately 00:30hrs on 24 October 2010 want to speak to Ostvalds who is believed to have been amongst the woman's attackers.

Ostvalds, himself Latvian, has links to a number of boroughs in London, including Redbridge, Havering, Newham and Tower Hamlets

13. Octavian Medeleanu, 52, is wanted by Romanian authorities in connection with people trafficking.

open image in gallery

Between July 2006 and July 2007, a number of women were threatened with violence and trafficked to the UK, where they were sexually exploited, being forced or coerced into prostitution.

Police want to speak to Romanian Medeleanu in connection with this investigation.

He has been linked to Barking and Dagenham, Newham and Haringey.

14. Tomasz Naumowicz, 33, is wanted by Polish authorities having been convicted of rape.

open image in gallery

Naumowicz is due to serve five years for the violent rape of a woman in Zdunska Wola in his home country, Poland. On the evening of 20 September 2008, Naumowicz physically restrained the woman, threatened to stab her to death and raped her.

Polish national Naumowicz has previous links to Hounslow and Richmond

15. Tomasz Pieta, 31, is wanted by Polish authorities having been convicted of robbery, assaulting a police officer and criminal damage.

open image in gallery

Pieta was convicted of seven offences and is due to serve three years, eight months and 18 days imprisonment. Between 2001 and 2006, Pieta assaulted three men, then stole their valuables in most cases. On 27 February 2006, he and two others also punched a police officer in the face.

Pieta's conviction also includes the burglary and criminal damage of a summer house.

It is thought that Pieta could be in west London, although he is believed to have particular links to the Wembley area.

16. Abri Bucpapaj, 35, is wanted by Finnish authorities in connection with allegations of rape, assault and threats to kill.

open image in gallery

Officers in Finland are investigating three allegations of assault against a child and a woman, the rape of a woman and threats to kill the woman and a man, in Oulu, Finland between July 2010 and November 2011.

They wish to speak to Albanian national Bucapapaj, who it is believed may be in Harrow, Barnet or Brent.

17. Algimantas Ringaila, 34, is wanted by Lithuanian authorities in connection with being part of an organised crime group

open image in gallery

Police believe that the Lithuanian national is connected to organised criminality across Lithuania between 2005 and 2014, including drug trafficking, gun trafficking and trafficking stolen vehicles. He is wanted in connection with a total of 13 offences.

He is believed to have connection with the Tower Hamlets area and Luton.