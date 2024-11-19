Driver admits causing serious injury to boy, four, by dangerous driving

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

An 18-year-old man has admitted causing serious injury to a four-year-old boy by dangerous driving, police said.

James Doherty, of no fixed address, was charged following a collision in the Lawrence Weston area of Bristol on November 17.

Avon and Somerset Police said a car driven by Doherty left the road and collided with a four-year-old boy and a woman aged in her late teens shortly before 2pm.

The boy remains in hospital in a critical condition, while the woman sustained a leg injury and has since been discharged to continue her recovery.

Doherty fled the scene following the collision, but was arrested by police later on Sunday afternoon.

Police said he appeared before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

David Paniccia Brown, a serious collision investigator, said: “Doherty’s driving was utterly reckless and has left a very young boy in hospital with incredibly serious injuries.

“His decision to drive in the manner he did put lives at risk and his decision to run away immediately after the collision in an attempt to avoid the consequences of his actions, rather than try and help, were cowardly.

“Our thoughts remain with the boy’s family who have been updated on this development and continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

“I’d like to thank all the officers involved in ensuring we were able to quickly put a strong case before the court and ensure this conviction.”

Doherty was remanded into custody ahead of his sentencing hearing at Bristol Crown Court on December 17.

Police said the incident had caused concern within the Lawrence Weston community, with officers carrying out additional reassurance patrols in the area since Sunday.