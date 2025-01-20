Provisional trial date set for three men accused of murdering teenager in park

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A provisional date has been set for the trial of three men charged with murdering a teenager who was stabbed to death in a park.

Eddie King Muthemba Kinuthia, 19, suffered multiple stab wounds in the attack in Grosvenor Road Triangle Park in St Pauls, Bristol, on July 21 2023.

Last week, Zachariah Talbert Young, 26, of Easton, Paul Elijah Hayden, 21, of Hanham, and Cartell Williams, 28, of no fixed address, were charged with his murder.

Talbert Young and Hayden were also charged with the attempted murder of a man in his late teens who was found with stab wounds at the junction of Easton Road and Easton Way in Bristol on February 2 2024.

The three defendants appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Friday and a hearing took place at Bristol Crown Court on Monday, which they did not attend.

Judge Peter Blair KC said: “All three defendants, that is Paul Hayden, Zachariah Talbert Young and Cartell Williams, in relation to both of the cases which are before me today, will be remanded in custody.

“I am going to direct the next hearing to be on March 31.”

The judge set a provisional date of October 6 for the trial, which is expected to last up to six weeks.

Avon and Somerset Police previously said no pleas were entered in relation to the charges during the appearance at Bristol Magistrates’ Court.

The force also confirmed that the victim in the attempted murder case survived his injuries and is continuing to recover.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond said: “Eddie’s death not only devastated his family but shocked the whole community.

“I would like to pay tribute to Eddie’s family, who have shown such dignity and patience during our investigation. Our aim has always been to get justice for Eddie.”