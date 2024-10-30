Driver accused of murdering two teenage boys denies his defence is ‘a nonsense’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A driver who allegedly took four armed teenagers to a street where two boys were fatally attacked has denied that his defence case is “nonsense”.

Antony Snook, 45, admits driving Riley Tolliver, 18, and three boys aged 15, 16 and 17, to and from the scene of the alleged murders in Bristol but denies any knowledge of weapons or violence.

Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16, died from stab wounds shortly after leaving Mason’s home in Ilminster Avenue in the Knowle West area at about 11pm on January 27 this year, Bristol Crown Court heard.

The two boys, who were close friends, had been wrongly identified as being responsible for bricks being thrown at a house in the neighbouring Hartcliffe district earlier that evening.

Giving evidence, Snook told the jury of nine men and three women that he believed he was driving his four co-accused in his Audi Q2 car to a “safe house” following the attack on the Hartcliffe property.

He said that the boys directed him to the Knowle West area and shouted “stop”, claiming he believed they were outside the safe house.

The court has heard there is a rivalry between the Hartcliffe and Knowle West areas of south Bristol.

Snook insisted he did not know the boys were carrying weapons and was looking in his rearview mirror at the time Max and Mason were attacked, as he wanted to perform a three-point turn in his car.

The landscape gardener said he was then aware of a boy – Mason – lying in the road, telling the jury: “That was the first time I seen him.”

When asked what he believed had happened, Snook replied: “I thought they had got into a fight or something. I didn’t want to be involved with it.

“I didn’t think it was something that cost two people their lives.”

Following the incident, the four boys got back into Snook’s car and he dropped them off before returning to his home.

Snook said he “wasn’t paying attention” to what was being said in the vehicle at that time, and could not remember if there had been a conversation.

He told the jury: “I just thought it was something stupid between Hartcliffe and Knowle that I had been dragged into.

“I didn’t realise anyone had been seriously hurt.”

Adam Vaitlingam, representing Snook, asked: “Did you go over to Knowle intending the passengers in your car to carry out violence on anybody?”

Snook replied: “No, of course not.”

He insisted that he had not seen that Riley Tolliver had been carrying a baseball bat when he picked him up on the way to Knowle West.

Ignatius Hughes, representing Tolliver, asked Snook: “You left with two kids and you picked up two more kids, one carrying a baseball bat, to drive to Knowle West to look for the people who attacked the house?”

Snook replied: “No”.

Mr Hughes asked: “The whole purpose of the journey was to frighten the living daylights out of those who had done it, if you could find them, so that they wouldn’t come back and do it again?

Snook said: “No.”

Ray Tully, prosecuting, asked Snook that his case was he was driving four boys to a “safe house”, did not see any weapons before or after the incident, or any violence taking place.

Mr Tully said to Snook: “I’m going to be suggesting to you that that is complete fiction on your part.”

Snook replied: “No.”

Mr Tully said: “That is a nonsense. You knew exactly what you were up to and what they were up to.”

Snook replied: “No.”

Mr Tully asked: “Your case is that you were taking these boys to a safe house? I suggest you’re taking the jury for a ride, aren’t you”

Snook said: “That’s your opinion.”

A CCTV camera on Mason’s house captured how the attack lasted just 33 seconds – including the Audi stopping, four teenagers allegedly jumping out, attacking the two friends, returning to the car and it driving off.

Mason and Max sustained fatal stab injuries and both died in hospital in the early hours of January 28.

The 15-year-old boy on trial has admitted murdering Mason but denies murdering Max. The 17-year-old boy has admitted manslaughter relating to Max but denies murdering Max and Mason.

Snook, Tolliver, the 16-year-old boy and the 17-year-old boy are charged with murdering Mason, together with the 15-year-old boy, on January 27 this year.

Snook, Tolliver and the three teenage boys are charged with murdering Max on the same date.

The trial continues.