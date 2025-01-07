Three people appear in court charged with assisting Knowle West murderers

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Three people have appeared in court charged with assisting three of the teenagers who murdered two boys in Bristol last year.

Max Dixon, 16, and Mason Rist, 15, were chased down and stabbed to death in the Knowle West area last January in a case of mistaken identity.

Five people – Antony Snook, 45, Riley Tolliver, 18, Kodi-Shai Wescott, 17, and two boys aged 15 and 16 who cannot be named due to their age – have been sentenced for their murders.

On Tuesday, Marcus Williams, 31, of Hartcliffe, and Dominic Smith and Ellie Maddocks, both 25 and of Westbury-on-Trym, appeared before Bristol Magistrates’ Court.

Charges allege that Maddocks and Smith arranged for Kodi-Shai Wescott and the 16-year-old boy to stay overnight at a property in Westbury-on-Trym before transporting them to an unknown address in Weston-super-Mare.

Williams is accused of driving Riley Tolliver to a property in Weston-super-Mare.

The defendants were not asked to enter pleas to the charges against them.

District Judge Lynne Matthews told the defendants: “The case now goes from here to the crown court at Bristol, where you must appear on February 10.

“You will be given unconditional bail until that date. If you fail to attend then, a warrant may be issued for your arrest. Do make sure you are there promptly.”

Max and Mason, who had been best friends since nursery, died from stab wounds after being attacked outside Mason’s home on Ilminster Avenue on January 27 last year.

Snook, Tolliver, Wescott and the two youths aged 15 and 16 were convicted of murdering both boys following a six-week trial at Bristol Crown Court.

Mrs Justice May jailed Snook for life and ordered him to serve a minimum of 38 years in prison.

The 15-year-old boy was detained for life with a minimum term of 15 years and 229 days, while the 16-year-old was detained for life with a minimum term of 18 years and 44 days.

Following submissions by media organisations including the PA news agency, the judge lifted reporting restrictions relating to Kodi-Shai Wescott – meaning he could be identified for the first time.

Wescott was detained for life with a minimum term of 23 years and 44 days, while Tolliver received a minimum term of 23 years and 47 days.

Bailey Wescott, 23 of Whitchurch and Jamie Ogbourne, 27 of Hartcliffe, were also jailed in December for five years and three months after admitting two counts each of assisting an offender.

Williams, Smith and Maddocks will next appear before Bristol Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on February 10.