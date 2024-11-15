Gang of ‘animals’ facing life sentences for murdering two boys with machetes

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A gang of five who murdered two teenage boys with machetes in a case of mistaken identity have been branded “animals” by their grieving families.

Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16, died from stab wounds after being chased by four armed teenagers on January 27 this year in the Knowle West area of Bristol.

Riley Tolliver, 18, a 16-year-old boy, a 17-year-old boy and getaway driver Antony Snook, 45, were found guilty of the murders of Mason and Max after a six-week trial at Bristol Crown Court.

A 15-year-old boy was also found guilty of the murder of Max after previously pleading guilty to the murder of Mason.

Speaking outside court, Mason’s uncle David Knight praised the police for their investigation.

“They promised us right at the beginning that they would do everything in their power and they have. They’ve got them,” he said.

“These animals took away a son, a brother, a nephew, an uncle, and a grandchild.”

Mr Knight described his family as a “big jigsaw puzzle” who would have to “navigate the rest of our lives” without Mason.

“Mason was a massive part of that jigsaw puzzle and basically that piece of puzzle has now been destroyed and will never be replaced,” he said.

“He will always be in our hearts. Mason was a real quiet, quiet boy who wouldn’t hurt a fly. He was so loving and caring.

“We must now navigate the rest of our lives without our puzzle piece.”

Max’s mother Leanne Ekland added: “The last six weeks have been emotionally draining.

“Today’s outcome doesn’t change the fact that two families go home without their boys.

“I wish we didn’t have to be here today but we’ve got some sort of justice for our boys.”

Tolliver and the three boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had been driven to and from Knowle West by Snook as part of a revenge mission.

The two boys had been wrongly identified as being responsible for bricks being thrown at a house in the rival Hartcliffe district earlier that evening.

Around an hour after that attack, Snook left the property with two of the boys and picked up the other two in a nearby street before heading to Knowle West.

The Audi Q2 was driven around Knowle West for at least 12 minutes before the attack, the jury was told.

Snook drove down Ilminster Avenue when they saw Mason and Max in the street as they went for a pizza – wrongly believing they had spotted those responsible for the attack.

Ray Tully KC, prosecuting, told the jury: “They were entirely wrong about that. Max and Mason had absolutely nothing to do with any earlier incident and no connection whatsoever with those events.”

Tolliver, who had a baseball bat, and the three teenagers armed with machetes jumped out of the car and chased after the two boys.

Max and Mason are seen going to different sides of the street, each pursued by two people from the vehicle.

Tolliver and the 15-year-old boy attacked Mason while the 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy chased Max.

The 17-year-old boy also struck Mason, who was lying injured on the ground, as he headed back to the Audi after attacking Max.

A CCTV camera on Mason’s nearby house captured how the attack lasted just 33 seconds from the car pulling up to the teenagers getting back in and leaving.

Mason and Max sustained fatal stab injuries and both died in hospital in the early hours of January 28.

I am humbled by the families’ strength, courage and dignity they have shown throughout this trial Detective Superintendent Gary Haskins

Snook, a one-legged landscape gardener, drove the teenagers from the scene and dropped them off in Knowle West.

A fire was lit in a back garden and items linked to the attack disposed of.

Snook will be sentenced on November 19 while the other four will be sentenced on December 16 following the preparation of reports.

Trial judge Mrs Justice May remanded all five into custody.

Speaking after the verdicts, Detective Superintendent Gary Haskins, senior investigating officer, said Max and Mason had been going for a pizza when they were attacked.

“I am humbled by the families’ strength, courage and dignity they have shown throughout this trial,” he said.

“Family members have been in court every single day and have heard things no loved one should hear.

“These five people went out that night to seek revenge and nothing will ever justify their actions against two boys who are so beautiful and innocent.”

Vicky Cook, from the CPS, added: “Today’s verdicts serve as a reminder that the carrying of knives and other bladed weapons can only lead to tragedy.”