We’re convinced it’s blood coming from suitcase – what caller told 999 operator

A 999 caller can be heard saying “we’re convinced it’s blood” after a killer brought suitcases containing parts of the dismembered bodies of two men to the Clifton Suspension Bridge.

Yostin Andres Mosquera, 35, killed civil partners Albert Alfonso, 62, and Paul Longworth, 71, on July 8 last year in their flat in Scotts Road, Shepherd’s Bush, west London.

Mosquera, who was also staying with the couple, “decapitated and dismembered” them, froze parts of their remains and brought the rest in suitcases to Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol, the prosecution said.

A jury at Woolwich Crown Court found Mosquera guilty of murdering the men on Monday.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to the Bristol landmark just before midnight on July 10 last year, after bridge staff became suspicious.

They had been dealing with a woman in crisis when they saw Mosquera with two heavy suitcases on the Leigh Woods side of the bridge.

Mosquera told them the large suitcases, one red and one silver, contained car parts and that the liquid dripping from them was oil.

A cyclist challenged Mosquera about the suitcases and bravely chased after the double killer as he fled down a hill – filming him on his phone.

The 999 call made to police has been released in which the caller says “we’re convinced it’s blood” about the case and Mosquera “didn’t want to open the case”.

The caller first says, “we’re going to need police up here quite urgently, I think”.

He says they had a man who was “dragging a case behind him” and he did not speak English, so a man on a bike came along to help as he could speak Spanish.

The caller said Mosquera told them the suitcase contained car parts.

He added: “It’s really heavy, and there’s blood coming out of it. It looks like there’s blood coming out of the case.

“He then said there were two cases, so he went up the road to get the second case.

“The guy on the bike who’s just a member of the public, followed him. The guy has now run off.”

The caller said of the case: “It looks like blood to us, without smashing the case open, we’re not really going to know, and that’s obviously for you, but it’s just, it’s, it’s blood. We’re, yeah, we’re convinced it’s blood.”

He said they, “did sort of like suggest to him, do you want to open a case? Tell us what’s in it”, and he “didn’t want to open the case”, adding that he “sat on the case at one stage”.

The caller gave emergency services a description of Mosquera.

Police officers attended the bridge and had to open the suitcases, which contained the torsos and limbs of the victims, Mr Alfonso and Mr Longworth.