Former MP appears in court charged with harassing ex-wife

A former Conservative MP is accused of harassing their ex-wife after they divorced, a court has heard.

Katie Wallis, 40, of Butetown, Cardiff, who was previously known as Jamie, appeared before Cardiff Magistrates’ Court charged with the “harassment without violence” of Rebecca Wallis between February and March 2025.

The former MP, who served Bridgend in South Wales between 2019 and 2024, is accused of driving past the alleged victim’s home, sending her unwanted messages, and phoning and leaving voice notes, after Ms Wallis entered into a new relationship.

Wallis, who was repeatedly referred to as “he” by their defence lawyer, spoke only to enter a plea and confirm their name, age and address.

Wallis said: “My legal name is Jamie Wallis, but my preferred name is Katie Wallis.”

Monday’s hearing had been listed as a trial, but the defence had failed to provide the prosecution with documents in an appropriate timeframe, forcing the judge to adjourn the case.

The case will now go to trial on June 17.

Before the hearing was adjourned, Wallis appeared in the dock wearing a blue cardigan over a white top, with long brown hair and large hooped earrings, where they entered a not guilty plea.

Simone Walsh, prosecuting, gave a brief outline of her case.

She said: “The defendant and victim were in a relationship for over 15 years or so. They separated in 2020 and divorce was finalised in 2024.

“Following the victim informing the defendant of a new relationship the defendant’s behaviour became harassing in nature.”

Narita Bahra KC, representing the defendant, said there was “no malice on his part” in the messages and Wallis had been going through a “very important stage in his gender transition process”.

While in the dock, Wallis appeared to stumble, and Ms Bahra said the former MP is claustrophobic.

She said there had been concerns about Wallis’ fitness, that there are “significant mental health issues” and her client was likely to need breaks throughout the trial.

Before proceedings started, Ms Bahra said Wallis had “took haven” in a nearby Tesco store after seeing reporters.

A charge of “stalking without fear, alarm, distress” was dismissed after the prosecution said it would be submitting no evidence.

The hearing was adjourned.