For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

One of the teenagers convicted of the murder of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey has lost his bid to reduce the length of his sentence.

Lawyers for Eddie Ratcliffe, who was 15 at the time of the killing but is now 17, asked for the length of his sentence to be reduced, claiming the judge had failed to take into account his “maturity”.

Ratcliffe was jailed for life with a minimum term of 20 years in February this year for Brianna’s murder, alongside co-defendant Scarlett Jenkinson, who received a minimum term of 22 years.

Speaking at the Court of Appeal in London, Richard Littler KC, for Ratcliffe, said earlier on Thursday: “It is culpability and maturity which are at the heart of this application.”

Mr Littler continued: “It is right to say that on any analysis of the applicant’s maturity, he is closer to the starting point of a 14-year-old rather than a 17-year-old boy. The point we make is age and maturity were very important issues in this case, and could very much affect the end result for this particular applicant.”

Ratcliffe had “poor social skills” and “immaturity”, alongside a “a lower-than-expected ability to express what he thinks or articulate his ideas”. He said the sentence was “far too high”.

He said: “There is no doubt [these factors] were taken into account, but they were not taken into account fully.”

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) opposed the appeal bid. Deanna Heer KC, for the CPS, said: “The overwhelming evidence is that Eddie is a highly intelligent young man.

“It was apparent from the evidence that Eddie was neither suggestible nor biddable. Eddie demonstrated himself throughout to be just as enthusiastic about what they were going to do as Scarlett.”

More follows...