Man charged with murder after mother and three children die in Bradford house fire

Sharaz Ali, 39, has been charged with four counts of murder following the blaze in August last year

Alexander Butler
Monday 03 March 2025 05:14 EST
A 39-year-old man has been charged with four counts of murder after a houser fire killed a mother and her three children
A 39-year-old man has been charged with four counts of murder after a houser fire killed a mother and her three children (PA Wire)

A 39-year-old man has been charged with four counts of murder after a house fire that killed a mother and three children.

Bryonie Gawith, 29, Denisty Birtle, nine, Oscar Birtle, five, and 22-month-old Aubree Birtle died following the blaze at their home in Bradford in August last year.

Sharaz Ali of Langbar Avenue, Bradford was also charged with one count of attempt murder, West Yorkshire police said.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...

