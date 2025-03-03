Man charged with murder after mother and three children die in Bradford house fire

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A 39-year-old man has been charged with four counts of murder after a house fire that killed a mother and three children.

Bryonie Gawith, 29, Denisty Birtle, nine, Oscar Birtle, five, and 22-month-old Aubree Birtle died following the blaze at their home in Bradford in August last year.

Sharaz Ali of Langbar Avenue, Bradford was also charged with one count of attempt murder, West Yorkshire police said.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...