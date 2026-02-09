Machete attack leaves two teenagers injured in Birmingham

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Two boys have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a machete attack outside a shop in south Birmingham on Saturday night.

Two boys, 15 and 14, were rushed to hospital with injuries after they were attacked outside a shop on Stratford Road, Shirley, at around 9pm on Saturday. One of boys has life-changing injuries. Both remain in hospital for treatment.

Another teenage boy, aged 15, was also assaulted after being punched but did not go to hospital.

West Midlands Police arrested a 14-year-old on suspicion of attempted murder, who has since been bailed pending further enquiries. A 12-year-old boy was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of attempted murder.

Following the first arrest, police warned that they believed the attack was targeted and announced they would have extra officers in the area over the weekend to provide reassurance to the community.

The incident took place outside Boss Mart 3, according to BirminghamLive, who spoke to shop owner Maan Al Naif. The business owner said that he had locked the door to prevent anyone else from being hurt and later saw two teenagers injured outside the store.

A police spokesperson said on Monday: “We’ve arrested a teenage boy after three others were attacked in Shirley.

“We were called to the Stratford Road in Shirley at around 9pm yesterday. Two boys, aged 15 and 14, were taken to hospital with injuries which we believe were caused by a machete.

“Their injuries are not life-threatening but both remain in hospital for treatment.

“Another teenage boy, aged 15, was also assaulted after being punched but did not go to hospital”, the statement continued. “We’ve arrested a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of wounding with intent. He remains in custody as we continue with our enquiries.

“We understand the concern in the community following this serious incident. We will have extra officers in the area today and in the coming days to offer reassurance.

“Our investigation is continuing and we urge witnesses or anyone with information, such as dashcam or mobile phone footage, to contact us on 101 quoting crime number 20/140175/26.

“Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”