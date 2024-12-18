Jury continues deliberations in Bournemouth beach murder trial

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The jury has retired to consider its verdict for a second day in the trial of a student accused of the murder of physical trainer Amie Gray on Bournemouth beach.

Nasen Saadi, 20, from Croydon, south London, is on trial at Winchester Crown Court charged with the murder of 34-year-old Ms Gray at Durley Chine Beach, West Undercliff Promenade, on May 24, and the attempted murder of Leanne Miles at the same location.

The court was told that the two women were attacked as they sat chatting on the beach late in the evening of May 24.

The jury has been shown CCTV footage of a man walking along the seafront before attacking the pair.

Saadi, who was studying criminology and criminal psychology at Greenwich University, has admitted to staying in Bournemouth at the time of the attack but has denied being the person shown on the CCTV.

He told police that he could not remember that period of time and said he might have “blacked out”, that his arrest had been a case of “mistaken identity” and he had “no reason to attack someone for no reason”.

The trial has heard that Saadi was interested in true crime, horror movies and knives which he bought on the internet and had called himself “Ninja killer” for his username on Snapchat.

Home Office pathologist Dr Basil Purdue told the court that Ms Gray died as a result of 10 knife wounds including one to the heart while Ms Miles suffered 20 knife injuries.

The court also heard that the defendant has pleaded guilty to failing to provide his mobile phone pin code to police.