Student accused of beach murder had ‘Ninja Killer’ as Snapchat name, court told

A criminology student accused of stabbing physical trainer Amie Gray to death on Bournemouth beach used the Snapchat name “Ninja Killer” and researched murderers and knives online, a court has heard.

Nasen Saadi, from Croydon, south London, is on trial at Winchester Crown Court charged with the murder of the 34-year-old at Durley Chine Beach, West Undercliff Promenade, at about 11.40pm on May 24, and the attempted murder of Leanne Miles at the same location.

Home Office pathologist Dr Basil Purdue has told the court Ms Gray died as a result of 10 knife wounds while Ms Miles suffered 20 knife injuries.

Sarah Jones KC, prosecuting, told the court that analysis of Saadi’s laptop had revealed a number of searches in relation to knives and other criminal matters.

The jury has heard the 20-year-old had been studying for a degree in criminology and criminal psychology at the University of Greenwich.

The prosecutor said that since January 2024, Saadi’s laptop showed searches about murdered schoolgirl Milly Dowler and her killer Levi Bellfield as well as Brianna Ghey and her killers.

There were also multiple visits to websites selling knives and searches for different types of knives, including hunting knives, switchblades and automatic knives, as well as the purchase of a knife, Ms Jones said

There were also searches for “stabbing”, “crime maps”, “knife crime UK”, “sharpest knives” and “what supermarkets UK can you buy kitchen knives”.

His laptop also included searches for “Why do criminals get away with crimes in rural areas” and “Why is it harder for a criminal to get caught if he does it in another town”.

The court heard another search made was: “Are pebble beaches easier to run compared with sand beaches,” with others made to find out whether Brighton and Bournemouth beaches were pebble or sand and which was busier at night.

Ms Jones added that another search was: “What hotels do not have CCTV in UK,” as well as: “Can you pay Airbnb with cash.”

His computer records included bookings at the Silver How hotel and nearby Travelodge in Bournemouth for the days leading up to the fatal incident.

The court also heard that Saadi used the name “Ninja killer” for his Snapchat identity.

Dr Melissa Pepper, senior lecturer at the University of Greenwich, said some of the online searches could have been linked to the course.

She said these included searches such as “effectiveness of death penalty” and “why crime will never be eliminated”.

He had also used search terms about the countries with the highest crime and murder rates which she said could have links to the course.

In a statement read to the court, Dr Pepper also said the search about “knife laws UK” could also be linked to the course as it looks at knife crime policy, but added: “We do not focus on weapons in terms of purchasing, size or sharpness.”

The defendant, who has pleaded guilty to failing to provide his mobile phone code to police, denies the charges and the trial continues.