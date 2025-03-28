Man jailed for life over murder of Amie Gray on Bournemouth beach

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A 21-year-old criminology student has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 39 years for the murder of Amie Gray and attempted murder of Leanne Miles on Bournemouth beach.

Nasen Saadi, of Croydon, south London, fatally stabbed the 34-year-old physical trainer and seriously wounded her friend as the pair were enjoying a late-night chat next to a small fire to keep warm at the Dorset seaside resort on May 24 last year.

The defendant, who had been studying at the University of Greenwich, had collected knives and researched locations to carry out the killing – and had even asked his course lecturers questions on how to get away with murder.

He was also sentenced at Winchester Crown Court for failing to give his mobile phone pin code to police.

The trial heard that Saadi was “fascinated” with knives and had bought six blades from websites, with several found at his aunt’s house where he was living as well as at his parents’ home.

Saadi used the name “Ninja Killer” for his Snapchat account and also used the username “NSkills” on his computer.

Saadi, who had dropped out of a physical education course, had also carried out searches about the Milly Dowler and Brianna Ghey killings.

The court was told Saadi had booked two hotels for a four-night stay in Bournemouth starting May 21 and was shown on CCTV carrying out “recces” of the seafront and the scene of the murder, which happened at about 11.40pm on May 24.

During his stay at the Dorset resort, the defendant, who is a fan of horror movies, went to the cinema to see “slasher” movie The Strangers – Chapter 1.

His trial was told Ms Gray had tried to distract Saadi while he was attacking Ms Miles, shouting “get away”, allowing her friend to flee.

The defendant, who chose not to give evidence, denied carrying out the attacks saying it was a case of mistaken identity and adding that he must have “blacked out” when they happened.

Benjamin May, a Senior Crown Prosecutor with CPS Wessex, said: “Amie’s courageous final act to protect her friend truly defines who she was, and her life will forever be remembered for the love and protection she gave to her loved ones.

“Our thoughts continue to remain with her friends and family, as well as with Leanne Miles, whose bravery through this ordeal helped us to deliver justice.

“Saadi’s perverse fascination with murder and violence morphed into vile, real-world consequences, for which he has faced justice.”

Dorset Police Detective Inspector Mark Jenkins added: “We were able to show how carefully the defendant planned his attack, intending to kill, choosing Bournemouth – somewhere he had never been before – as the location seemingly purely because it had a sandy beach and how he travelled down several days before with the intention of committing this horrific act.

“It appears that he targeted Amie and Leanne, who he had never met and were simply enjoying a peaceful evening on the beach, just because he saw an opportunity to surprise and overpower them.

“I want to again thank Amie’s family and Leanne for the support they have provided throughout the investigation and court process and the dignified way they have conducted themselves during this extremely difficult period for them all.”