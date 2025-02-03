Man denies having items with intent to damage property at Johnson party venue

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man has denied having items with intent to damage property at Boris Johnson’s wedding party venue.

Tim Speers is alleged to have had spray paint, super glue and red boiler suits with him at the Daylesford Estate in Gloucestershire on July 29 2022, the day before Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie held their event.

The 39-year-old defendant, of Fairfield Road, Bude, Cornwall, is also charged with one count of possession of a class B drug, cannabis, and a class C drug, Etizolam.

At a short hearing at Southwark Crown Court in London on Monday, Speers pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The former prime minister and Mrs Johnson got married in May 2021 but held a celebration at the Daylesford Estate on July 30 2022.

The estate, which is owned by billionaire businessman and chairman of JCB Anthony Bamford, features a Georgian manor house and hundreds of acres of countryside.

The Johnsons had marquees set up in the grounds, with hay bales outside as seating for their guests.

At Monday’s hearing, Speers wore a white jumper and grey trousers as he appeared before Judge Christopher Hehir.

After entering his pleas, he told the judge: “I want to be at trial. I can’t wait.”

He was released on unconditional bail until his trial on September 7 2026.