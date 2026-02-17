For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Explosives experts have been called to a residential street in Devon, where police have evacuated homes.

Officers found items that required “expert analysis”, after they carried out a warrant at a property in College Avenue in the Mutley area of Plymouth.

A white British man, aged 26, was arrested there on suspicion of possessing a firearm without a certificate and is in police custody.

Police said emergency services responded to “an incident” in College Avenue, without saying what kind of incident it was.

They evacuated a number of properties and set up a 100m police cordon.

Plymouth City Council set up an evacuation centre at a local community hub for residents with nowhere else to go.

Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Emergency services are working at a property in College Avenue after officers located items which require expert analysis from an Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team.

“The cordon is in place for public safety and to allow suitable access for emergency services at the scene while this work is ongoing.”

They said that while carrying out searches and enquiries at the house where they arrested the suspect, officers found “further items which require specialist review”, with bomb disposal experts called to the scene on Tuesday evening.

Police said the case was not believed to be terrorism-related and they did not believe there was any wider risk.

“We are unable to say how long the cordon will remain in place for, but we will update the public when we have further information,” they said.