Schools placed on lockdown after report of suspected gunman

Sussex Police advised schools in Bognor Regis to go into lockdown

Alex Croft
Wednesday 22 October 2025 13:15 EDT
Regis School in Sussex was one of a number of schools placed under lockdown
Regis School in Sussex was one of a number of schools placed under lockdown (Google Street View)

Schools were placed in lockdown after a report of man was seen with a suspected firearm in Bognor Regis on Wednesday.

Sussex Police advised schools, including the Regis School, to implement temporary lockdown procedures as armed police rushed to the scene of the reported incident in Firth Road in the seaside town.

The report was made at around 11.10am. All schools have now since had the measures lifted, a police spokesperson said, but a search operation of the area is underway. No arrests have been reported by police.

One mother wrote on Facebook: “It [The Regis School] went into lockdown as a safety precaution. So they shut the school but parents could collect their kids. Like I did. Police were present and at other schools too.”

The police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a man seen with a suspected firearm in Frith Road, Bognor.

“Due to the close proximity of nearby schools, police advised them to implement temporary lockdown procedures while searches of the area were carried out.

“All schools have since reopened and a visible police presence continues in the area.

“Anyone with information or footage that may assist the investigation is asked to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting reference 450 of 22/10. In an emergency, always dial 999.”

The Independent has contacted Regis School for comment.

