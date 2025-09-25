Remains found in field identified as missing murdered woman

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Human remains found in a field in Wimblington have been confirmed as belonging to Julie Buckley.

The 55-year-old was last seen alive in January.

Karl Hutchings, 48, pleaded guilty last week at Cambridge Crown Court to Ms Buckley’s murder.

However, her body had yet to be found when Hutchings entered his guilty plea, Cambridgeshire Police said.

The remains were discovered in a field in Wimblington last week after Hutchings’ defence team gave information to police about a potential burial site in the area.

Cambridgeshire Police said in a statement on Wednesday: “Remains discovered in a field in Wimblington last week have been confirmed as 55-year-old Julie Buckley following a post-mortem examination.”

open image in gallery Karl Hutchings, 48, has pleaded guilty to Julie Buckley’s murder ( Cambridgeshire Constabulary )

The force said a murder investigation was launched earlier this year after the Christchurch woman failed to turn up to appointments.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Stott said: “Julie’s family have been made aware of the post-mortem results, which were inconclusive on the cause of death, and are being supported by specially trained officers.

“Our thoughts are with them at this very difficult time.”

Police believe Hutchings killed Ms Buckley on 30 January, then used her bank cards and sold possessions.

The force said Hutchings, also of Christchurch, pleaded guilty to her murder at Cambridge Crown Court on 15 September.

Police said Ms Buckley was last seen on CCTV footage at a Budgens supermarket in the nearby town of March on January 28.

Concerns were raised for her whereabouts in early February, and when officers attended her home on 13 February they found blood around the property.

This was later forensically linked to Ms Buckley.

Hutchings was arrested later that day. He is next due in court on 24 October.