Teenage driver jailed for killing three passengers after inhaling laughing gas

A teenager has been jailed for nine years and four months for causing the death of three teenagers by dangerous driving after inhaling nitrous oxide and travelling at speeds of more than 100mph.

Thomas Johnson, 19, was behind the wheel of a BMW 3 series when the car crashed into roadside furniture and a tree, killing three passengers, on the A415 in Marcham, near Abingdon, Oxfordshire, last year.

He was jailed at Oxford Crown Court on Wednesday over the crash on June 20 2023 which killed Elliot Pullen, 17, Ethan Goddard, 18 and Daniel Hancock, 18.

Addressing Johnson, the judge said his actions were “all for teenage thrills” and as a result “your three passengers will never see beyond their teenage years and you move out of yours significantly and permanently disabled”.

The court was shown video clips recovered from the phones of those who had been travelling in the car in which a balloon, typically used to inhale the gas, could be seen in Johnson’s mouth.

A forensic investigation found at the time of the crash the car was travelling at up to 87mph along the stretch of road where the speed limit was 30mph, and at more than 100mph shortly before Johnson lost control of the vehicle.

After the sentencing, Crown Prosecution Service lawyer Bill Khindey said: “Thomas Johnson’s disregard for the safety of others that night was clear.

“His dangerous driving had devastating consequences – tragically cutting short the lives of three young men.

“This is a responsibility he must reflect on as he serves his time in prison.

“We recognise that no sentence can alleviate the pain suffered by the families of Elliot, Ethan and Daniel, and our thoughts remain with them.”

Johnson, of Stainswick Lane, Shrivenham, near Swindon, was also disqualified from driving for 11 years and 11 weeks.

Senior investigating officer Detective Sergeant Tony Jenkins said: “This was without a doubt one of the most catastrophic and tragic collisions I have ever investigated.

“The speeds at which Johnson was driving were staggering, particularly given the road he was driving on.”

He added: “Ethan, Elliot and Daniel stood no chance. They were simply enjoying a night out, and their lives were needlessly and tragically cut short by Johnson’s actions.

“Johnson alone was responsible for these tragic deaths. He will have to live with the consequences of his decisions that night for the rest of his life.”