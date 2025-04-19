Man who admitted A1 police pursuit crash charge drove to work two days later

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A personal trainer who was taking a woman out on a first date has admitted dangerous driving after a huge crash which followed a police pursuit on the A1, as well as continuing to get behind the wheel while on bail.

Mazyar Azarbonyad, 20, appeared at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, failing to stop twice and having no licence and no insurance during the crash on April 9, when five police vehicles were badly damaged and seven officers required hospital treatment.

Following his guilty pleas on Saturday, he was granted conditional bail by magistrates ahead of his sentencing next month.

Azarbonyad was driving a powerful BMW which police initially tried to stop in Swalwell, Gateshead, as a rear light was defective, but he sped away.

He was seen later approaching the A1 and was pursued before the serious collision occurred near the Denton roundabout, where Raoul Moat shot Pc David Rathband in 2010, leaving him blind.

The Iran-born defendant, from Sylvia Terrace, Stanley, County Durham, was granted police bail after he was questioned about the early morning incident on the A1 – during which he told officers his driving had been “sh*t”.

And just two days later he was back behind the wheel, driving a red Hyundai on April 11, 12, 13 and 15 to get to work at a gym in Newcastle, despite being warned not to drive and having no licence or insurance.

Police saw him on a garage forecourt filling his vehicle up with fuel and arrested Azarboyad before he told them about other times he had driven since the crash.

Simon Worthy, prosecuting, said: “One would have thought as a matter of common sense that having been involved in something of this seriousness, plastered all over the press, the TV, the newspapers, online, that you would have been a bit more sensible about your activities, having been so lucky to get out of an accident only two days before.

“But no, no, you continue to stick two fingers up.”

Mr Worthy said on the night of the major collision, Azarboyad had eventually slowed down after being surrounded by police vehicles, then another unmarked car coming from behind collided with them.

He said: “In the defendant’s vehicle was a lady who was on her first date with him.”

Jack Lovell, defending, said Azarboyad worked as a self-employed personal trainer at a gym in Newcastle, did not claim benefits and had no previous convictions.

He was supported after coming to the UK from Iran aged 15 or 16 but that stopped when he became an adult and he has lived alone, independently.

Mr Lovell said the defendant had shown genuine remorse for his actions.

He had been “very foolish” to get back behind the wheel, the solicitor said, and made full and further admissions about driving the Hyundai to work.

On the night of the crash, Azarboyad was on his way to drop his date off home when he came to the attention of the police.

“He tells me at that point it is immediate panic,” the solicitor said.

He was aware he had no insurance and the woman had made reference to being in “possession of cannabis”, Mr Lovell said.

The defendant knew he should have pulled over immediately, Mr Lovell said, but after getting on the A1 and driving some distance, he did slow down, put his indicators on and gestured out of the window with his hand to show he was braking, the court heard.

Mr Lovell said a number of the police vehicles manoeuvred around the BMW and helicopter footage showed he was “essentially at a stop” when a following unmarked police Volvo, which had earlier reached speeds of 135mph, collided with them at around 80mph.

“From there, there is something of a domino effect, it flips over and then the other police vehicles are also involved,” Mr Lovell said.

“I am not in any way trying to excuse – he should not have been driving the vehicle, it is his driving that has led to the incident on the A1.

“He accepts that by way of his guilty plea.”

Chairman of the Bench Philip Hutchinson granted Azarboyad bail on condition that he does not get behind the wheel of any vehicle and that he abides by a 10pm – 8am curfew to stay at his address.

He will be sentenced on May 20 at Newcastle Crown Court.