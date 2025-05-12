‘Fixated’ constituent jailed for making threats to kill MP

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An “obsessed” constituent who made repeated threats to kill his MP and harm his wife has been jailed for 18 months.

Benjamin Clarke was branded “dangerous” by Mr Justice Cotter after he said he wanted to “firebomb” Bishop Auckland Labour MP Sam Rushworth, among other serious threats.

Clarke will serve an extra 18 months of supervision once released after the judge heard that the 32-year-old continues to harbour violent thoughts about the politician.

Clarke, of Durham Street, Bishop Auckland, contacted his MP in August on social media, saying: “I cannot wait until your next public appearance, you will be lucky to leave it in one piece.”

Mr Rushworth contacted police and blocked his constituent on social media.

Clarke told a mental health practitioner the following month that, if he could find Mr Rushworth, he would “smash his head off the pavement until he dies” and that he would firebomb his house or office, and “lock the doors so I could hear him screaming”.

Asked if Clarke meant what he said, he told the health worker: “I’m going to do it, it’s just a matter of time.”

Clarke, who was charged with a malicious communication offence and making a threat to kill, admitted the charges in December, and was granted bail.

In February, he contacted the emergency services saying he was suicidal and told a paramedic the MP had ruined his life, that he wanted to burn down his house, and if Mr Rushworth’s wife was there he would harm her too, but not the couple’s children.

The paramedic was so concerned that he contacted his management and the police were called.

Sue Hurst, prosecuting, told Teesside Crown Court that Clarke clarified to officers: “I didn’t say I was going to kill him, I said I wanted to kill him.”

In a victim statement read out to the court by Ms Hurst, Mr Rushworth said he has had to step up his personal safety, including fitting a panic alarm and extra cameras at home.

The MP, first elected last year, said: “He has repeated on multiple occasions his intent to kill me and harm my family.

“I do not know whether he is capable of carrying out his threats, but it has become increasingly apparent that he is obsessed with me and harbours a strong and irrational hatred.

“Living with that uncertainty has caused stress and worry to my family, especially my children, who feel less secure in their own home.”

Mr Rushworth said he bears no ill-will towards Clarke, describing him as mentally unwell.

Tom Bennett, defending, said Clarke has had “significant” involvement with mental health services for years and that will continue after his release from prison.

Mr Bennett said Clarke had no intention of acting upon the threats he made.

Clarke admitted two counts of making threats to kill – once when he was on bail – and a malicious communications offence.

Mr Justice Cotter, who said Clarke was a cannabis smoker and drank up to one-and-a-half litres of vodka a day, described him as being “fixated” on the MP.

The judge deemed Clarke dangerous after hearing that he continued to make threats about his MP while on remand awaiting sentence.

Mr Justice Cotter referred to the murders of MPs Jo Cox and Sir David Amess, adding: “No MP should ever face personal threats, harassment or intimidation.”

The judge imposed a restraining order preventing Clarke from contacting Mr Rushworth or his wife and children, from commenting about them on social media, or from attending his home address or places where he works.

The judge told him: “The future is in your hands, you are an intelligent man.

“You have time to reflect upon what has happened.”

Speaking outside court, Durham Police Superintendent Neal Bickford, who has responsibility for MPs’ security in the county, said: “In a democratic society, elected officials must be able to serve the public without fear for their lives or the safety of their families.

“Recent threats to MPs represent not only a danger to individual representatives, but a broader threat to the integrity of our democratic institutions.”