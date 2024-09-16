Teenager admits violent disorder after attack on car during Birmingham unrest

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A 19-year-old man has admitted a charge of a violent disorder after a car was attacked in Birmingham amid false rumours of a far-right protest.

Muhammed Ali pleaded guilty to using or threatening unlawful violence in the city on August 5, but denied a charge of causing racially aggravated criminal damage to a Skoda Octavia on the same date.

Birmingham Magistrates’ Court was told on Monday that Ali admitted causing damage to the car, but had pleaded not guilty to the charge on the grounds his behaviour was not racially or religiously motivated.

In respect of this defendant he was seen on the 5th of August as part of a group of one hundred or so protestors making their way through Birmingham. Prosecutor Amrik Singh

Senior Crown Prosecutor Amrik Singh told District Judge David Wain: “You will no doubt be aware of the recent riots that took place over the country in the last month or so.

“In respect of this defendant, he was seen on August 5 as part of a group of one hundred or so protesters making their way through Birmingham.”

The court was told it was unclear from footage of the incident if Ali, from Yardley Green Road, Bordesley Green, had a weapon with him, but he was “seen punching away at the glass” of the Skoda.

Defence solicitor Numann Haque told the court Ali had been walking towards his mother’s home when he came across the protest and someone invited him to join in.

“He had no intention to cause any problems with anyone,” Mr Haque said.

The car had come into contact with Ali, the defence lawyer told the court, and the teenager accepted he “got involved in the protest at that point” after other protesters had caused damage.

A bail application was refused and Ali was remanded in custody to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday.