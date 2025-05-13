Siblings convicted of murder for ‘brutal’ stabbing over stolen bike

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Two siblings from Birmingham have been found guilty of murdering a 21-year-old man in a “frankly brutal” knife attack on one of the city’s streets.

Bank worker Mya Marsh, 23, was caught on CCTV as she passed a knife to her brother Isaiah Marsh during an attack on Minister Enfrence. The 21-year old suffered over 20 wounds to his body, arms, hands and head and died of his injuries nearby.

Mr Enfrence may have been attacked during an argument because Ms March was kept waiting to buy cannabis or over a damaged bicycle, Birmingham Crown Court was told.

After the court was shown CCTV footage of Mr Enfrence being repeatedly stabbed on Monday, jurors deliberated for less than four hours. The incident took place in the Medway Grove area of Kings Norton, Birmingham, on November 5 last year.

Mr Marsh, 21, claimed he acted in self-defence, while his sister said she did not believe her brother would use the knife to stab the victim.

The defendants, both of Teviot Grove, Kings Norton, denied murder and manslaughter.

open image in gallery Mr Enfrence, who was the victim of the knife attack in November last year ( West Midlands Police/PA Wire )

Jurors heard the stabbing took place just around the corner from the joint home of the defendants, who both knew Mr Enfrence as an “associate” and had had previous phone contact with him.

Opening the case against the pair at the start of the trial last month, prosecutor Jennifer Josephs KC said: “It is apparent that the two defendants knew Minister and knew him before the incident took place.

“There is no dispute as to who was there. Much of the CCTV comes from nearby houses.”

Ms Marsh had chosen to arm herself with a kitchen knife, which she held in the street and could be seen brandishing while shouting, Ms Josephs said, while Mr Enfrence could be seen empty-handed.

As well as alleging that the male defendant “grabbed” Mr Enfrence before he carried out a “frankly brutal” stabbing, Ms Josephs said of the female defendant: “She joins in, we say. She is on top of them and hands her brother, we say, a knife.

“This was, we say, an unprovoked, senseless and violent attack by the pair of them.

“As far as the prosecution are concerned, it might have been an argument about Mya being kept waiting by Minister. It seems Mya wanted to buy cannabis. It might have been an argument about a damaged bicycle.”

open image in gallery Mya Marsh and Isaiah Marsh were appearing at Birmingham Crown Court (Chris Radburn/PA) ( PA Archive )

After the killing, Ms Josephs said, Ms Marsh went to her workplace “as if nothing had happened” and slept at a different address in the evening, while Mr Marsh told police he had lost his phone when he handed himself in.

The male defendant left the dock and walked through a door towards the cells shortly after the verdicts were returned, while his sister stayed in court to listen to comments made by the judge to barristers.

Judge Simon Drew KC remanded both defendants in custody until sentencing on Thursday.

Speaking after the guilty verdicts, Detective Inspector Dan Jarratt said: “Minister’s murder has had a devastating impact on all who knew and loved him, especially his family.

“This was a brutal and cold-hearted attack in broad daylight. The vicious nature of the attack is highlighted by the number of wounds that Minister suffered. The callous nature from the two shown afterwards further highlighted the nonchalant attitude after taking the life of a man.

“Nothing will ever bring Minister back, but I hope that today’s verdicts will provide a level of comfort to his family and loved ones.”