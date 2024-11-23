Man killed and second seriously injured in Birmingham shooting

Sign up for the Independent Women email for the latest news, opinion and features Get the Independent Women email for free Get the Independent Women email for free SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

One man has been killed and another seriously injured after a shooting in Birmingham.

Officers were called to Rotton Park Road, near the junction with City Road in Edgbaston, just before 11pm on Friday, West Midlands Police said.

One man in his thirties was found injured at a bus stop, and was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The second man, in his twenties, was found in a car but was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

Firearms officers arrested a man in his thirties on suspicion of murder on nearby Waterloo Road just before 12.30am. He remains in custody today.

Detective Inspector Nick Barnes, from West Midlands Police’s Homicide team, said: “This is a tragic incident, and we have worked through the night to understand exactly what happened.

“We’ve already made good progress and arrested a suspect, but I still need to hear from anyone who was in the area that we’ve not already spoken to.

“This happened near the busy junction with City Road and it may be that you’ve got dashcam footage or mobile phone footage from the area just before 11pm.

“We really need to hear from you so that we can build as clear a picture as possible of what happened.”

Police asked anyone who has information to get in touch via 101 or Live Chat, quoting log 5228 of 22 November or anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.