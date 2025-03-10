Man charged after Big Ben clock tower incident

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A 29-year-old man has been charged after climbing onto the clock tower of Big Ben, Metropolitan Police said.

Daniel Day, of Palmerston Road, Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex, has been charged with intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance and trespassing on a protected site.

Day is accused of scaling Elizabeth Tower barefoot at around 7.20am on Saturday, and came down just after midnight on Sunday.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Day spent more than 16 hours barefoot and holding a Palestine flag while perched on the clock tower of Big Ben, before being lifted to the ground in a cherry picker.

In a video posted on Instagram on Saturday evening, the man told negotiators from the ledge he was sat on that he would come down “on his own terms”.

In the footage, negotiators on an aerial ladder platform appear to raise concerns about an injury to his foot, saying there is “quite a lot of blood” and that his clothes were not warm enough as temperatures dropped after sunset.

But he insisted he was safe, saying: “I will come down on my own terms, I have said this. But right now I am saying I am safe.

“If you come towards me you are putting me in danger and I will climb higher.”

In the afternoon, shouts of “Free Palestine” and “You are a hero” could be heard from a small group of supporters behind the police cordon at Victoria Embankment.

Videos posted to social media on Saturday allegedly showed the man climbing over a security fence near the Houses of Parliament without being approached by security forces.

In a post on X, Conservative MP Ben Obese-Jecty called for an explanation about how Day allegedly accessed the parliamentary estate.

He said: “Every day in Parliament I see dozens of armed police officers patrolling Portcullis House and the parliamentary estate. Where were they today?

“On Monday there needs to be a full explanation to MPs and staff as to how this protester was able to evade security so easily.”

Parliamentary tours were cancelled in the wake of the incident.