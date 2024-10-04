Met Police officers win back jobs after appeal over Bianca Williams stop and search

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two former Metropolitan Police officers have been handed their jobs back after winning an appeal against a ruling that they lied during a stop and search of British athlete Bianca Williams.

Former Met Pcs Jonathan Clapham and Sam Franks were dismissed in October last year after a disciplinary panel found they had lied about smelling cannabis when they pulled over Olympic sprinter Ricardo Dos Santos and his partner Ms Williams.

The finding has been overturned by the Police Appeals Tribunal which found the original decision was “irrational” and “inconsistent”.

Former Pcs Clapham and Franks were “dedicated, hard-working and much respected officers” whose reputations had been “ruined” by the original findings, Appeals Tribunal chairman Damien Moore said.

“Both officers did not lie,” Mr Moore continued. “Both officers will now be reinstated to the Met Police.

“They should receive back-pay.”

Athletes Bianca Williams and Ricardo Dos Santos walking to speak to the media outside Palestra House, central London, in 2023 (Jonathan Brady/PA) ( PA Archive )

Speaking after the hearing, Mr Dos Santos said he now planned to challenge the outcome of the “disappointing” decision in the civil courts.

Hugh Davies, representing Clapham, told the appeals tribunal on Thursday the officers had “every reason to suspect criminality” when they pulled Dos Santos over.

“Look at how he had driven. Fifteen seconds to get out of the car. His whole attitude.”

Mr Davies said another officer at the scene had smelled cannabis, but was not found to have lied.

The stop and search occurred on 4 July 2020 when the police followed the athletes as they drove back from training to their west London home with their baby son, then three months old, in the back seat of their Mercedes.

During the incident, officers handcuffed the couple and they were searched on suspicion of having drugs and weapons, but nothing was found.

The couple claimed they were racially profiled.

The force came under heavy criticism after footage of the stop was posted on social media, showing a distressed Williams who was concerned about being separated from her baby.

In October last year, misconduct panel chairwoman Chiew Yin Jones said Clapham and Franks’ conduct had breached standards of professional behaviour in respect of honesty and integrity and this amounted to gross misconduct. They were then sacked.

In the wake of their dismissal, an online appeal raised more than £150,000 for the officers.

A spokesperson for the Independent Office for Police Conduct said: “We note the outcome today of the officers’ appeal and await the written decision by the Police Appeals Tribunal.”

At the Paris Olympics this summer, Ms Williams was part of the women’s 4x100m quartet heat that qualified for the final and went on to win a silver medal.