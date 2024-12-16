For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A 12-year-old girl has been charged with manslaughter following the death of pensioner Bhim Kohli in Leicester in September.

Mr Kohli died at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham on the evening of September 2, a day after he was seriously injured in Franklin Park in Braunstone Town while walking his dog.

Leicestershire Police said the girl will appear at Leicester Youth Court today.

The force said in a statement: “The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with manslaughter and is due to appear at Leicester Youth Court sitting at Leicester Magistrates’ Court today.

“A 15-year-old boy has already been charged with the murder of Mr Kohli.”

open image in gallery Mr Kohli was a ‘loving husband, dad and grandad’ ( Facebook )

The 15-year-old boy was charged with murder three days after Mr Kohli was injured and is due to appear at Leicester Crown Court later this week.

Pay tribute to the keen gardener who cared for three allotments, his family said he was a “loving husband, dad and grandad”.

In a statement, they said: “He adored his grandkids with all his heart and loved spending time with them. He really was such a loving, caring person whose life was centred around his family.

“He has always been a very hard-working man and even at the age of 80 he was still very active. One of his great passions was his allotment, he would go every day to tend to his plots and was so proud of them. He also enjoyed walking the family dog Rocky on the park many times a day.

open image in gallery Franklin Park where Bhim Kohli was attacked (Jacob King/PA) ( PA Wire )

“Bhim loved to laugh. He was always very happy and talkative, the joker of the family and always loved to outsmart us with a smile. Our family have lived in the same house in Braunstone for 40 years, so he was very well-known in the community – we have been overwhelmed by the messages and support from many who knew him.

“Our hearts have been completely broken. We are now pulling together as a family to try and support each other through the most difficult time imaginable and would ask for privacy while we do this.”

Leicestershire Police said they had made a voluntary referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) because of prior contact with the victim.

After further contact with the watchdog, the force made a mandatory referral.