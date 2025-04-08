Teenagers found guilty of killing 80-year-old dog walker Bhim Kohli

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A 15-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl have been found guilty of killing an 80-year-old dog walker who was filmed being assaulted before his death.

The six-week trial heard Bhim Kohli, 80, was injured and racially abused just yards from his home in Franklin Park, Braunstone Town, near Leicester on 1 September last year.

Jurors at Leicester Crown Court deliberated for six hours and 46 minutes before unanimously convicting the boy and girl, who cannot be named because of their ages, of manslaughter.

The boy had also been charged with murder, but was found not guilty by the jury on that count.

The youths, who sat in the dock for the first time since their trial began, appeared upset as the verdicts were returned by the foreman of the jury.

Mr Justice Turner further remanded the 15-year-old boy in custody and granted the 13-year-old female defendant bail.

After telling the jury he wanted further background information on the defendants before passing sentence, the judge told the girl: “I want to make it absolutely crystal clear that the fact that bail is being granted should not be taken as any indication as to the sentence when the time comes.”

The judge adjourned sentencing until May 20.