Teenager’s sentence for killing Bhim Kohl to be reviewed

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The Court of Appeal is set to review the sentence handed to a teenage boy convicted of killing Bhim Kohli, who was filmed being attacked, slapped in the face with a shoe and racially abused while walking his dog.

Bhim Kohli called out for help when he was attacked in Franklin Park, Braunstone Town, near Leicester, on 1 September 2024.

He died the next day with a spinal cord injury and fractured ribs.

In June, Mr Justice Turner sentenced a boy, aged 15, who punched and kicked Mr Kohli, to seven years in custody, and a 13-year-old girl, who encouraged the attack by filming parts of it while laughing, to a three-year youth rehabilitation order.

Both children, who cannot be named because of their age, denied their crimes but were convicted by a jury at Leicester Crown Court.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office said the case will be reviewed under the unduly lenient sentence scheme.

Bhim Kohl was attacked in a park while he was walking his dog ( Family Handout )

The spokesperson said in a statement: “The Solicitor General, Lucy Rigby KC MP, was appalled by this violent, cowardly attack on an innocent man.

“She wishes to express her deepest sympathies to Bhim Kohli’s friends and family at this difficult time.

“After undertaking a detailed review of the case, the Solicitor General concluded the sentence of the 15-year-old boy could be referred to the Court of Appeal.

“The court will determine if the sentence is increased or not.”

Mr Kohli’s daughter spoke of feeling “angry and disappointed”, adding that she believes their sentences do not “reflect the severity of the crime they committed”.