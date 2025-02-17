Widow says gambling regulator ‘not protecting customers’ amid legal action

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The wife of a man who took his own life after racking up gambling debts of £18,000 has said the Gambling Commission is not doing enough to protect gamblers after launching legal action against the regulator at the High Court.

Annie Ashton, whose husband Luke died aged 40 in 2021, is seeking the green light to challenge the commission’s decision not to take regulatory action against gambling firm Betfair after a coroner found that a gambling disorder contributed to his death.

The father-of-two’s inquest heard that he had become “consumed” by gambling in the last weeks of his life, but that he was not deemed a problem gambler.

In 2024, the commission twice declined to take regulatory action against Betfair, with Mrs Ashton telling the PA news agency on Monday that she did not believe the commission “is doing anything to protect customers” and that she would “continue fighting it until something is done”.

She said: “I didn’t think there would be anyone else after that (Mr Ashton’s death), and then the reality is there is another family, and you’re meeting another family where someone has died from gambling-related suicide, you are hearing stories that operators were misbehaving and the things that they have gone through.”

She continued: “The Gambling Commission are part of that problem because what they should have done is made this so that people were aware of what is happening.”

She added: “This is a government body. They should have been protecting, they should have been regulating, they should be making sure that customers are safe, they should be regulating with the view to enforcing if necessary, and they are not doing their job.”

Mr Ashton’s inquest in June 2023 was believed to be the first in the UK in which a gambling company had been listed as an Interested Person in the proceedings.

He sometimes gambled more than 100 times a day, with his addiction described as “pervasive” by a medical expert, but he was not deemed a problem gambler.

Mr Ashton made no disclosures about the toll the problem was taking on his mental health before taking his own life in South Yorkshire on April 22 2021.

Following the inquest, area coroner Ivan Cartwright said he remained concerned that Betfair and its parent company Flutter “did not take any measures” to curb Mr Ashton’s gambling and that player protection tools “were and are inadequate to protect a person such as Mr Ashton”.

Law firm Leigh Day, which is representing Mrs Ashton in the legal challenge, said that the commission reviewed the inquest findings but decided against taking regulatory action in March last year, in part due to issues already being addressed while Betfair was in special measures between January and June 2021.

It later reconsidered its decision but in November 2024 again decided not to take regulatory action, partly because it was unclear when changes were made in 2021 and “that it was likely to be difficult to investigate these issues now, given the passage of time”, Leigh Day said.

Mrs Ashton, who works part-time at a gambling harm charity while studying for a PhD, said she hoped for “public accountability” through the legal case.

We vigorously disagree with any claims we have failed to adequately regulate operators or protect people from harm Gambling Commission

She said: “I don’t think that Betfair has felt what it should have felt as regards accountability. They have not had the sanctions that they should have had.”

She continued: “The fact there has been no regulatory sanction, or any public announcement on their behalf, or any naming and shaming, which there should have been, it feels like the lesson that they should have learned has been missed.

“For me, that is potentially quite frustrating, but also it is a serious concern as if operators are not being called out for their bad behaviour, then they are not deterred from doing it again.”

A spokesperson for the commission said: “With legal proceedings in process we are limited in what we can say. However, we vigorously disagree with any claims we have failed to adequately regulate operators or protect people from harm.

“We take robust action against gambling businesses. In the last four years, we have taken action against 56 operators who have paid out £105 million for failing to protect consumers.

“Just last week we fined an operator £98,400 for failing to check on the welfare of a customer who spent £2,000 over two days.

“We understand this is a sensitive matter and our condolences go to Mrs Ashton.”

A Flutter UKI spokesperson said following the inquest that a customer in Mr Ashton’s circumstances would be unable to repeat the same betting patterns due to improvements made since early 2021.

They added that it was confident it was compliant with regulatory frameworks in place at the time of his death.

– Anyone who needs support can call Samaritans free of charge on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website.