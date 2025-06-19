Violent pornography showing strangulation to be banned

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Strangulation in pornography will be banned after a review warned violent depictions have effectively established choking as a “sexual norm”.

The government has announced plans to make any pornography showing strangulation illegal as part of their pledge to tackle violence against women and girls.

It is already a criminal offence to possess porn depicting life-threatening acts, such as graphic strangulation.

But the government is set to tighten up laws, warning “dangerous online material is perpetuating the growing epidemic of violence against women and girls”.

It comes after the Independent Porn Review, conducted by Baroness Gabby Bertin , found that media sources have normalised such acts and created a belief that choking a partner during sex is safe because it is non-fatal.

Announcing the changes, minister for victims and tackling Violence Against Women and Girls, Alex Davies-Jones, said: “Depicting strangulation during sex is not only dangerous, but also degrading, with real lifeconsequences for women.

“Cracking down on the appalling rise of strangulation pornography will protect women and send a clear signal to men and boys that misogyny will not be tolerated.”

The move was welcomed by Andrea Simon, director of the End Violence Against Women Coalition (EVAW), who says experts have “long warned” of the dangers of normalising violence against women in online content.

“There is no such thing as safe strangulation; women cannot consent to the long-term harm it can cause, including impaired cognitive functioning and memory,” she said.

“Its widespread portrayal in porn is fuelling dangerous behaviours, particularly among young people.

“This is a vital step towards recognising the role violent pornography plays in shaping attitudes to women and regulating an industry which promotes and profits from violence against women. The UK’s flagship Online Safety Act must now be updated to ensure online platforms are made to remove this content.”

