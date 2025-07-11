‘Spiritual healer’ raped woman after claiming sex would rid her of evil spirit

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A respected 77-year-old “spiritual healer” raped a woman after telling her having sex would help rid her of an evil spirit.

Bernard Williams, 77, convinced the woman the demon would eventually kill her after she came to his holistic shop in Brixton, south London, saying she was unwell.

Over several months from November 2020, Williams told her he had “healing capability” and sold her objects like a guard ring and healing bath for up to £13,000.

He turned up to her house in January 2021 referring to the need to “anoint” her by having sex to remove the spirit, and subsequently sexually assaulted and raped her.

Known as “Papa B”, Williams was seen as an “elder” and was widely known in Brixton after owning and running the shop for at least 30 years.

On Friday, he was jailed for nine years and placed on the sex offenders’ register for life. He was found guilty of one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault in May.

Met Police fear he might have abused this position to offend against other women and has urged any more victims to come forward.

He is known to have visited the homes of other customers. His store, selling products from the USA and Haiti, was on Market Row in Brixton.

Detective Inspector Tom Palmer, who led the Met's investigation, said: “Williams’ offending is shocking. He abused the trust of the victim, which was built on the respect he had gained within the community, to get close to them and commit the offences.

“We are concerned given the number of clients ‘Papa B’ may have assisted, his position the community for 30 years and his distinctive methods, there may be further victim-survivors who have not yet come forward.

“I would encourage anyone affected to get in contact with us if you feel able – you will be listened to and receive specialist support and guidance, not only from the police but independent charities and services.”

Victims are encouraged to contact the police by reporting online, or by emailing NWMailbox.Sapphire@met.police.uk who will arrange contact with them.

Alternatively, they can call 0208 733 6311 (0700-2300hrs Mon-Fri) to speak with an officer.