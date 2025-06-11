Police officer jailed for raping woman while off duty

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A police officer who raped a woman while off-duty has been jailed for five years.

Former West Yorkshire police officer, PC Ben Bottomley, 23, was found guilty of rape and sexual assault after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

He raped the woman before joining the force and sexually assaulted her while he was a student officer.

Both offences were reported to the police after he joined the force.

He was sentenced to four years imprisonment for rape and one year imprisonment for sexual assault by penetration on Wednesday. The sentences will be served concurrently.

Bottomley will also be subject to the requirements of the Sex Offenders Register for life.

West Yorkshire Police's Professional Standards Directorate conducted an investigation that led to his conviction, and they immediately suspended him.

A misconduct hearing is set to take place next month with a view to ban him from policing.

Following his conviction in April, Detective Chief Superintendent Tanya Wilkins said: “These were extremely serious allegations to be made against a serving police officer and he was immediately suspended from duty when the investigation commenced in June 2023.

“The victim has shown immense courage in coming forward to report these offences. We do not underestimate how hard it is to report such offending in any circumstances but understand that there may also be additional concerns when the perpetrator works in policing.

“I hope the investigation and subsequent prosecution show that police and partners will take action, regardless of the occupation of the offender.

“We are committed to protecting women from violence and sexual violence. PC Bottomley has demonstrated a disregard for the victim’s right to consent and, in addition to any custodial sentence he is given, he will now be subject to extra conditions on him as a convicted sex offender.”