Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Police officer jailed for raping woman while off duty

Ben Bottomley, 23, was found guilty of rape and sexual assault after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court

Jabed Ahmed
Wednesday 11 June 2025 14:32 EDT
The former West Yorkshire police officer has been sentenced to five years in prison
The former West Yorkshire police officer has been sentenced to five years in prison (West Yorkshire Police)

A police officer who raped a woman while off-duty has been jailed for five years.

Former West Yorkshire police officer, PC Ben Bottomley, 23, was found guilty of rape and sexual assault after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

He raped the woman before joining the force and sexually assaulted her while he was a student officer.

Both offences were reported to the police after he joined the force.

He was sentenced to four years imprisonment for rape and one year imprisonment for sexual assault by penetration on Wednesday. The sentences will be served concurrently.

Bottomley will also be subject to the requirements of the Sex Offenders Register for life.

West Yorkshire Police's Professional Standards Directorate conducted an investigation that led to his conviction, and they immediately suspended him.

A misconduct hearing is set to take place next month with a view to ban him from policing.

Following his conviction in April, Detective Chief Superintendent Tanya Wilkins said: “These were extremely serious allegations to be made against a serving police officer and he was immediately suspended from duty when the investigation commenced in June 2023.

“The victim has shown immense courage in coming forward to report these offences. We do not underestimate how hard it is to report such offending in any circumstances but understand that there may also be additional concerns when the perpetrator works in policing.

“I hope the investigation and subsequent prosecution show that police and partners will take action, regardless of the occupation of the offender.

“We are committed to protecting women from violence and sexual violence. PC Bottomley has demonstrated a disregard for the victim’s right to consent and, in addition to any custodial sentence he is given, he will now be subject to extra conditions on him as a convicted sex offender.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in