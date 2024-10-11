Man to appear in court in Dublin over Mary Ward death

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A man is set to appear in court in Dublin after being charged by Gardai investigating the death of Mary Ward in Belfast.

The 26-year-old is expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Friday.

The body of Ms Ward, 22, was found by police in Northern Ireland at her home in Melrose Street in Belfast on October 1.

She was last seen alive on Wednesday September 25, a day when she spent time in Dungannon, Co Tyrone, Grand Central Bus Station in Belfast and on Melrose Street.