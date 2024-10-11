Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man to appear in court in Dublin over Mary Ward death

The body of Ms Ward, 22, was found by police in Northern Ireland at her home in Melrose Street in Belfast on October 1.

Jonathan McCambridge
Friday 11 October 2024 02:48
The body of Ms Ward, 22, was found by police in Northern Ireland at her home in Melrose Street in Belfast on October 1 (PSNI/PA)
The body of Ms Ward, 22, was found by police in Northern Ireland at her home in Melrose Street in Belfast on October 1 (PSNI/PA)

A man is set to appear in court in Dublin after being charged by Gardai investigating the death of Mary Ward in Belfast.

The 26-year-old is expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Friday.

The body of Ms Ward, 22, was found by police in Northern Ireland at her home in Melrose Street in Belfast on October 1.

She was last seen alive on Wednesday September 25, a day when she spent time in Dungannon, Co Tyrone, Grand Central Bus Station in Belfast and on Melrose Street.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in