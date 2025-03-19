Teenage killer case exposes ‘major system failure’ in gun laws

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A “major system failure” in gun laws has been exposed by the way triple murderer Nicholas Prosper was able to buy a shotgun using a fake licence, the Home Secretary has been told.

Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner John Tizard has written to Yvette Cooper calling for urgent reform, after a court heard how the teenager was able to buy a shotgun and 100 cartridges after contacting a legitimate seller online.

After he was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 49 years on Wednesday, Downing Street said the Government is “urgently looking” at how controls can be tightened in the private sale of firearms.

A Number 10 spokesman said: “The case has exposed some deep and long-standing weaknesses in the private sale of firearms and we are urgently looking at how we can tighten these controls.”

Prosper learned enough about clay pigeon shooting to convince the vendor he had a real interest in the sport, and met him in the car park near the flat he shared with his family in Luton, Bedfordshire, last year, where he paid £650 for the weapon and ammunition.

Less than 24 hours later he used it to murder his mother, brother and sister, and had planned to carry out a school shooting.

Mr Tizard has called for a review of current regulations that give vendors seven days to tell police about a sale.

He wrote: “This case has exposed a major system failure and some serious shortcomings in the current law.

“I believe that new legislation is needed to ensure public safety and to restore confidence in firearms licensing policy and process when firearms are sold or exchanged.

“I believe that one viable option would be for anyone wishing to purchase a firearm to provide documented confirmation from the police service that they have a legitimate entitlement to own a firearm, as well as proof of identity to the vendor.

“This confirmation needs to be shared by the police with the vendor ahead of sale and exchange.

“It is clear to me that there should be a national database of firearm licence holders or the ability of police services to be able to interrogate each other’s databases.”

He said: “There is an urgent need for legislative change.

“The public rightly would expect stringent and effective safeguards to be in place to better regulate the issuing of licences, and gun sales and exchanges, particularly when the vendor is a private individual, in order to keep us all safe.”

On Tuesday, at the start of Prosper’s sentencing hearing, Luton Crown Court was told he had carried out meticulous research online to work out how to fake a gun licence.

Detective Chief Inspector Sam Khanna, from Bedfordshire Police, told the PA news agency: “He had produced his own shotgun certificates, spent a great deal of time researching, looking at templates, looking at what shotgun certificates looked like, what logos were required etc, and spent a great deal of time producing his prototype, which he then exchanged with the seller.

“So the shotgun was bought on a site that is legal to buy and sell shotguns from, obviously only to licensed shotgun holders, and he managed to dupe the seller that he was a registered firearms licence-holder.”

Prosper first became a member of GunTrader UK in April 2024, and started researching how to make a fake firearms licence two months later.

In August that year, he tried and failed to buy a gun on the site, but on August 30 was able to buy a shotgun and cartridges on a site called Gunstar.

Prosper offered £650 plus £30 petrol money, well above the asking price of £450, and arranged to meet the seller on September 12, because he wanted to carry out his killing spree on Friday the 13th.

Bedfordshire Police said it has investigated the seller and no crimes have been committed by them.

In order to get a genuine firearms licence in the UK, individuals have to satisfy their local police force that they do not pose a threat to public safety, and firearms dealers or bodies such as shooting clubs or museums also have to apply for licences.

Those wanting a schedule one firearm, such as a rifle, have to have a “good reason” to own the weapon, but shotgun applicants do not have to, provided the police are happy that they are fit to hold a gun licence.

Home Office guidelines say the applicant has to show that they need the firearm on a regular basis for work, sport or leisure, and they must provide medical information to the police.

Convicted criminals sentenced to at least three years in prison are automatically barred from owning a firearm or ammunition at any time, and licences may also be refused if there are other concerns about someone’s behaviour or mental health.

Applicants for firearms certificates are also subject to vetting by police, including interviews, home visits, criminal records and references.