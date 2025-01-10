Mother describes anguish after son, 17, stabbed to death at bus station

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The mother of a teenager fatally stabbed near a bus station has described her son as “deeply caring” as she spoke of the shock of losing her firstborn child.

Thomas Taylor, 17, was attacked by a group of males on Wednesday evening while he walked close to Bedford bus station, police have said.

The Bedford Academy sixth-form student was taken to hospital with serious injuries but was pronounced dead a short time later. Bedfordshire Police have launched a murder inquiry with a manhunt underway.

Speaking to the BBC, his mother Samantha Taylor said she was crushed by her loss.

“He was really looking forward to his future and we are all completely devastated,” she said. “He was deeply caring and family-orientated and was a very intelligent boy.

“He brightened up any room he walked into, he really cared about others and his life.”

open image in gallery Floral tributes near Greenhill Street, close to Bedford bus station, following the stabbing of Thomas Taylor ( PA Wire )

His grandmother Mary Townsend said: “The pain is real. Parents and families need to take a good look at their sons and the company they keep. Don’t think it won’t happen to your sons, grandsons or family members.

“Something needs to change now. No more murders of children or anybody that’s affected by this knife crime. Enough is enough.”

Thomas’s aunt Tanya Taylor said: “The world is a different and difficult place to be in right now, but we have to be strong as a family.”

The offenders, all described as Black and wearing dark clothing, fled the scene towards Hassett Street and Greyfriars car park, Bedfordshire Police said.

Thomas’s headteacher Chris Deller described him as a “respected lad” who had achieved good exam results at the end of year 11 before progressing to sixth form.

He said: “We are deeply upset and shocked to hear the sad news that a Bedford Academy student has lost their life.

“Thomas was a popular, well liked and respected lad who finished year 11 with a strong set of results, before going on to study at sixth form.

open image in gallery More tributes from friends of Thomas that were left at the scene ( PA Wire )

“Our focus now is on supporting the family through such a difficult period whilst helping our students and wider community to come to terms with such a tragic loss.”

Detective Chief Inspector Katie Dounias, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is an absolutely shocking incident in which a teenage boy has been stabbed to death in a busy town centre.

“We have a dedicated team of detectives working on this investigation and supporting Thomas’s family at this incredibly difficult time for them.”

She urged anyone with information to contact the force.

“We’re aware that there are images and videos circulating on social media, please refrain from sharing any such clips and instead contact police,” the detective added.

Anyone with any information that could assist police has been urged to call 101 quoting Operation Cimarron.

Information can also be provided anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Thomas’s death comes just days after 14-year-old Kelyan Bokassa was stabbed to death on a bus in Woolwich, southeast London.