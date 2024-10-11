Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Presenter Jay Blades due in court charged with coercive or controlling behaviour

Blades, 54, who fronts primetime show The Repair Shop, is charged with one count of engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour towards his wife.

Rosie Shead
Thursday 10 October 2024 21:45
Jay Blades fronts the BBC primetime show The Repair Shop (Joe Giddens/PA)
Jay Blades fronts the BBC primetime show The Repair Shop (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

BBC presenter Jay Blades is due to appear in court on Friday charged with engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour towards his wife.

Blades, who fronts primetime show The Repair Shop, was charged with one count of engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate or family relationship by police last month.

The charge relates to his wife Lisa Zbozen, a fitness instructor, according to court documents.

Ms Zbozen announced that the pair’s relationship was over in an Instagram post on May 2.

The 54-year-old appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on September 13 in relation to the same charge and was bailed until his next court appearance.

The hearing at Worcester Crown Court on Friday is expected to be a plea hearing.

