Watch: Huw Edwards leaves court after being sentenced for indecent images of children

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Watch as Huw Edwards left court after being given a suspended sentence after accessing indecent images of children as young as seven.

The veteran BBC broadcaster, 62, previously admitted three charges of “making” indecent photographs after he was sent 41 illegal images by convicted paedophile Alex Williams over WhatsApp.

Seven of the indecent images shared with Edwards by Williams, 25, were of category A, the most serious type.

Of those images, the estimated age of most of the children was between 13 and 15, but one was aged between seven and nine.

Also among the 377 sexual images discovered by police – sent to Edwards by Williams between December 2020 and August 2021 – were 12 category B images, and 22 category C images.

Edwards, of Wandsworth, southwest London, was sentenced to six months imprisonment, suspended for two years, at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, following his guilty pleas in July.