Kyle Clifford facing life behind bars for crossbow and knife murders

Triple killer Kyle Clifford is facing life behind bars as he is due to be sentenced for the crossbow murders of his ex-partner and her sister, and the “brutal” knife attack on their mother.

The 26-year-old previously pleaded guilty to murdering his former girlfriend Louise Hunt, her mother Carol Hunt and her sister Hannah Hunt – and was later convicted of raping Louise in a “violent, sexual act of spite”.

Prosecutors previously said Clifford became “enraged” when 25-year-old Louise ended their 18-month relationship – leading him to “carefully” plan the July 9 murders.

Clifford gained access to the family home by deceiving 61-year-old Carol Hunt, the wife of BBC racing commentator John Hunt, before stabbing her to death in a “brutal knife attack”.

After killing Mrs Hunt, the defendant then “lay in wait” for an hour for Louise to enter the house, before restraining, raping and ultimately murdering her with a crossbow.

He then fatally shot 28-year-old Hannah Hunt when she returned to the property in the quiet cul-de-sac of Ashlyn Close in Bushey, Hertfordshire, after work.

Prosecutor Alison Morgan KC previously told the court the murders were fuelled by the “violent misogyny promoted” by Andrew Tate after it emerged Clifford searched for the controversial social media influencer’s less than 24 hours before the attacks.

Clifford, of Enfield, north London, will be sentenced for three counts of murder, one of rape, one of false imprisonment and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon at Cambridge Crown Court on Tuesday.