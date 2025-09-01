Young man shot dead over stolen motorbike told ‘that’s karma’, court hears

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man shot at point-blank range in a row over a stolen BMW motorbike was told “that’s karma” as his killer made off, a court has heard.

Rico Andrews, 21, was blasted in the chest by a pillion passenger on a moped in Battersea, south-west London, in October 2023, the Old Bailey was told.

Local residents had allegedly witnessed two men shouting at each other, a flash and a loud bang followed by a “horrible scream” from Mr Andrews.

As the moped was driven off, one of the men on the vehicle was allegedly heard to say: “That’s karma.”

Emergency services were called and Mr Andrews was pronounced dead at the scene.

The alleged gunman, Joshua Eno, 25, is on trial accused of his murder.

Opening the case on Monday, prosecutor Brian O’Neill KC said: “Shortly before 10pm on the evening of Thursday 5 October 2023, a young man named Rico Andrews was shot in the chest and killed in Battersea.

“The gunman was one of two males who had arrived on a moped and who immediately fled the scene following the shooting. That gunman was Josh Eno. The moped was being driven by Tyrone Attwood.

“Rico Andrews was shot and killed because of a dispute about a motorbike which had been stolen earlier the same day by Mr Eno and Mr Attwood in the course of a robbery at BMW Battersea.

“That motorbike had been stolen from where they had parked it following the robbery. Believing that Rico Andrews had stolen it from them, they sought him out and went to confront him.

“In the course of that confrontation Joshua Eno produced a firearm and shot Rico Andrews in the chest at point-blank range.”

Mr O’Neill said there was no dispute that Eno was one of the people on the moped, although Attwood, 34, from Battersea, was not at court.

He told jurors: “The principal issue for you to consider is likely to be whether Joshua Eno was the one who was armed with a firearm with which he shot Rico Andrews or whether it was the deceased’s own gun which went off in the course of a struggle between them.”

The court was told that Eno and Attwood were convicted of the robbery of the motorbike from the Battersea BMW dealership, valued at £19,995, even though it has never been recovered.

The gun was never found but two knives were located at the scene, including a lock knife in the victim’s pocket.

A Rambo-style blade found on a nearby roof had the victim’s DNA on the handle as well as that of another man who had been with him.

Eno, from Tooting, south-west London, has denied murder and the Old Bailey trial continues.