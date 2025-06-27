Former teacher, 90, will face trial after denying historical sex offences

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A former teacher has denied sexual offences against a boy at an independent school around 50 years ago.

Derek Barker, 90, pleaded not guilty to three charges of buggery which are alleged to have taken place at Monkton Combe School in Bath in the 1970s when he taught there.

Barker, of Limpley Stoke, Bath, appeared at Bristol Crown Court for a plea and case management hearing.

He spoke only to confirm his name and enter his not guilty pleas.

Judge Euan Ambrose fixed a trial to begin in November next year, which is expected to last for an estimated four weeks.

“I am adjourning your case for trial and the trial will take place at this court on November 2 2026,” the judge said.

“You are on bail and that continues.”

Ellen McAnaw appeared for the prosecution, while Tabitha Macfarlane represented the defendant.